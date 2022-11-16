Gervonta Davis will return in January to Washington D.C. against an opponent yet to be named.

'Tank' has been out of action since his showdown with longtime foe Rolando Romero in May this year. The matchup was rescheduled for December when 'Rolly' pulled out due to legal issues.

In their matchup, the challenger had his fair share of success early on. However, Davis showed his trademark power once again, earning a seventh-round knockout win. Despite getting a huge finish, Romero called for a rematch, which the champion hilariously shot down.

In addition to getting a big knockout, the WBA (Regular) Lightweight Champion had another victory in May. His final fight as part of Mayweather Promotions was against Romero. With his star power and the contract over, he could sign with anyone.

Since then, Gervonta Davis has been quiet as to when he will be returning. Earlier today on Instagram, we got a fight announcement of sorts from the champion. In a since-deleted post, Davis stated that he would be returning at the start of next year to Washington D.C.

Who will Gervonta Davis fight on his January return?

According to recent reports, Gervonta Davis will likely face Ryan Garcia in January.

My Mixtapez @mymixtapez Who’s winning Gervonta Davis & Ryan Garcia have officially agree to fightWho’s winning Gervonta Davis & Ryan Garcia have officially agree to fight 👀 Who’s winning⁉️ https://t.co/qM0BWaJeKc

'KingRy' is another one of the big names at lightweight. While his resume is not as impressive as Vasiliy Lomachenko's, his recent wins over Javier Fortuna and Emmanuel Tagoe have propelled him into superstardom.

Following his win over 'El Abejón', Garcia called for a showdown with 'Tank'. However, many figured the clash wouldn't happen. After all, Garcia had just recently returned from his year-long absence due to mental health issues.

Following the callout, there was little news of any matchup happening. However, last month fans finally got what they were hoping for. Davis and Garcia were closing in on making a January clash official.

According to reports, the fight was nearly finalized, but there was a hold-up regarding who would broadcast the fight. Garcia has traditionally fought on DAZN, while Davis has competed on Showtime as of late.

As of now, there's been no news in regards to the lightweight collision finally being made official. However, based on Davis's post, things seem to be heading in the right direction.

