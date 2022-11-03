Sean O'Malley believes that he can one-day share the ring with Ryan Garcia.

'Sugar' is fresh off his decision victory over Petr Yan at UFC 280 last month. The win was the biggest of O'Malley's career to date and has him set to possibly challenge UFC bantamweight champion, Aljamain Sterling, next.

In the event that the title clash doesn't happen next, the MMA bantamweight contender has his eyes set on another fight. While it's not something that will happen next for O'Malley, he would enjoy a boxing match against Ryan Garcia.

Like the UFC star, 'KingRy' is another fighter on the rise, but in another sport. Garcia's flashy style and lightning-fast hands have him positioned as a challenge for anyone in the boxing ring. However, O'Malley would enjoy the challenge, as he discussed on the Impaulsive podcast.

There, Sean O'Malley revealed that he would love to enter the boxing ring in the future. While he initially admitted that Gervonta Davis is an interesting fight as well, he would prefer a clash with Ryan Garcia.

"I'd f***** love to box one of these days... We [O'Malley and Garcia] gotta keep doing our thing, we got to both keep winning and become big enough to where the UFC - 'cause the UFC, they're about money. So if there's the opportunity, five, six years down the line, I'm the f****** man, there's another f****** man in boxing, UFC would be down. They would be down, but it has to be big enough."

Who is Ryan Garcia fighting next?

While Sean O'Malley would love to face Ryan Garcia, the boxer has some business to deal with.

'KingRy' is one of the greatest lightweights on the planet, but he's yet to challenge for another top name besides Luke Campbell. Garcia may soon get his wish, according to recent reports.

The 24-year-old will likely fight Gervonta Davis next. 'Tank' is one of the hardest-hitting boxers in the division, as showcased by his knockout victories over names such as Rolando Romero and Leo Santa Cruz.

The two are currently in-talks to face-off next January, with Davis's WBA (Regular) lightweight championship on the line. While no date or venue has been announced, fans can expect details in the coming weeks.

In the event that the fight is made, there's a very real possibility that Ryan Garcia isn't just an underdog, but a sizeable one. For Sean O'Malley's sake, he has to be rooting for him to pull off the upset.

