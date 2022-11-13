Gervonta Davis and Rolando Romero still don't seem to see eye to eye. 'Tank' and 'Rolly' faced off on May 28th at the Barclays Center in a heated matchup. The two had developed quite the rivalry heading into the fight, as they were previously scheduled to face off in December 2021. Romero was then pulled from the fight due to legal issues.

During the May showdown, the pair put on a fun fight. Despite Davis heading into the matchup a huge favorite, the challenger had his fair share of early success. In round six, the WBA (Regular) lightweight champion landed a shot that dropped his foe. Romero did his best to beat the count, but the referee waved it off, handing Davis the knockout win.

Following the loss, Rolando Romero called for a rematch which was quickly laughed off by Gervonta Davis. Outside of that, the two haven't interacted, until last night.

Last night, the Las Vegas native was doing an Instagram live stream. Romero got an unexpected visitor in the chat, that visitor being Davis. The WBA (Regular) lightweight champion mockingly asked if his foe's jaw was still hurting.

See the chat below:

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Gervonta Davis popping into Rolly Romero’s Instagram Live to say hello after KOing him earlier this year… Gervonta Davis popping into Rolly Romero’s Instagram Live to say hello after KOing him earlier this year… https://t.co/HShgruiFPL

Who is Gervonta Davis fighting next?

Despite his exchange with Rolando Romero, a rematch with 'Rolly' likely isn't on the table for Gervonta Davis. Since his knockout win in May, the WBA (Regular) lightweight champion has been quiet as to a return. While he's gone back and forth with big names on social media, there's been little talk as to who he could face next.

That was until reports emerged last month that 'Tank' would likely face Ryan Garcia next. 'King Ry' has been an enemy of Davis for years now, but they've yet to face off in the ring, instead exchanging insults on social media. Thankfully, it seems that fans will get to see them trade more than just insults.

It seems that the two will likely match up next. According to reports, the lightweight showdown is being aimed at January next year, with the big issue being what network will broadcast the fight. Davis is with Showtime, while Garcia fights on DAZN.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia have reportedly now "agreed to the framework of a deal" for a 136lbs catchweight fight targeted for January in Las Vegas. It's claimed that US broadcaster situation is still a significant obstacle needing to be resolved. [According to @SINow] Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia have reportedly now "agreed to the framework of a deal" for a 136lbs catchweight fight targeted for January in Las Vegas. It's claimed that US broadcaster situation is still a significant obstacle needing to be resolved. [According to @SINow] ‼️ Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia have reportedly now "agreed to the framework of a deal" for a 136lbs catchweight fight targeted for January in Las Vegas. It's claimed that US broadcaster situation is still a significant obstacle needing to be resolved. [According to @SINow] https://t.co/zneHHJeHns

As of now, the massive clash is yet to be confirmed. However, the talks seem to be going well, and fans can expect an official announcement in the weeks to come.

Poll : 0 votes