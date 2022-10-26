Is Ryan Garcia fighting Gervonta Davis next?

Quite possibly, Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis are currently in talks for a blockbuster matchup.

Over the last few months, it's gotten increasingly difficult to make any massive matchups that fans badly want to see. Fights such as Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua and Terence Crawford vs. Errol Spence Jr. have failed to materialize despite enjoying popular support.

However, it appears that fans might get one big fight announcement that they've been waiting for. As first reported by Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated, Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis are finalizing a bout between them. The bout will be in January at a catchweight of 136 pounds.

Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix NEW: Tank Davis, Ryan Garcia in broad agreement on a deal for a 136-pound catchweight fight. Network issues remain a significant obstacle. More: si.com/boxing/2022/10… NEW: Tank Davis, Ryan Garcia in broad agreement on a deal for a 136-pound catchweight fight. Network issues remain a significant obstacle. More: si.com/boxing/2022/10…

'KingRy' and 'Tank' are two of the greatest lightweights on the planet and have discussed facing off in the past on several occasions. According to the report, most of the major hurdles have been navigated. However, there's still one issue with the matchup.

As of now, what hasn't been settled is the pay-per-view provider for the contest. It's worrying as this is something that has blown up other big matchups in the past.

Garcia is currently with DAZN, while Davis has most recently fought on Fox Sports, thanks to his partnership with the Premier Boxing Champions. If one of the sides can bend a little, fans will get to see one of the biggest lightweight bouts in a long time.

Ryan Garcia discusses his recent run-in with Gervonta Davis

Ryan Garcia could be fighting Gervonta Davis in the ring soon and they almost fought outside of it.

'KingRy' and 'Tank' have been vocal about their desire to face-off for a while now. That trash-talk has built hype around the bout, but it's also led to some bad blood.

In a recent Instagram Live post, Ryan Garcia discussed how he nearly fought Gervonta Davis at a nightclub. The lightweight contender alleged that he went up to his foe to discuss a fight between them.

In response, the WBA (Regular) Lightweight Champion yanked the chain Garcia was wearing. The pair exchanged words but luckily it didn't go beyond that. On the Instagram stream, Garcia stated:

"There's so many security guards there. I knew he wasn't gonna take my chain or do anything really. He just wanted to seem tough... Outside the ring, you can act tough all you want. Inside the ring, it all changes. I'm not with the acting tough. I'm tough only when I need to be."

