Gervonta Davis and Hector Luis Garcia are set to clash in January.

'Tank' has been out of action since a knockout win over Rolando Romero in May. The victory was yet another title defense for Davis, as he retained his WBA (Regular) lightweight championship. The win was also the last of his deal with Mayweather Promotions.

Following that victory, the champion wasn't quick to schedule a return and instead opted for a longshot negotiation with Ryan Garcia. While many doubted the clash with 'KingRy' would come to fruition, the bout is now set for next April in Las Vegas.

However, there's still a lot standing in the way of the lightweight title bout happening. In January, both men will be having tune-up bouts. For the champion, he'll be facing a Garcia, but not Ryan.

Yesterday, Gervonta Davis held a kickoff press conference for his return in January. His return will be held at the Capital One Arena in Washington, where the bout will be broadcast on Showtime pay-per-view.

Standing opposite the Baltimore native will be Hector Luis Garcia. 'El Androide' stands at 16-0 in his professional career thus far and is the reigning WBA super featherweight champion. However, this will be his first bout at lightweight.

Despite his inexperience in the weight class and his underdog status, Garcia seemed undeterred. During their first staredown, both men seemed intense and ready for battle next year.

Is Gervonta Davis still with Floyd Mayweather?

Along with announcing his return in January, Gervonta Davis confirmed his partnership with Floyd Mayweather.

For the majority of his career, 'The Tank' has been promoted by 'Money'. During the twilight years of his own boxing journey, Mayweather would put Davis on his undercard to help promote him.

As Mayweather went into retirement, that partnership continued, as the champion has been signed to Mayweather Promotions since 2015. However, the last few years have been rough for the two sides. For his part, Davis has voiced his displeasure in not facing fellow top lightweights.

Following his knockout win over 'Rolly', Davis became a free agent to sign with any promotion. As of now, it seems that he doesn't have one. Following yesterday's presser, Davis confirmed that he's left Mayweather Promotions, but hasn't signed elsewhere.

In a media scrum, Gervonta Davis stated:

"Much love to Mayweather Promotions. Leonard Ellerbe, Floyd Mayweather, all them guys. I definitely appreciate them. I'm just doing my own thing now."

Watch his comments below:

