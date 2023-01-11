TV broadcast shows controversial scorecards for Gervonta Davis vs. Hector Luis Garcia

Fans weren't happy to see the scorecards for Gervonta Davis versus Hector Luis Garcia.

'Tank' made his return to the boxing ring last Saturday night on Showtime pay-per-view. Standing opposite the WBA (Regular) Lightweight Champion was 'El Androide', the current WBA Super Featherweight Titleholder.

The fight was viewed as a tune-up for Davis before his fated clash with Ryan Garcia. 'KingRy' has been going back and forth with Davis for years, and the two are finally set to clash in April in Las Vegas.

Luckily, there's nothing standing between Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia now, as 'Tank' earned a knockout win over the weekend. While Luis Garcia had some early success, he was eventually battered over the course of the fight.

In the opening moments of round nine, the fight was called off. Luis Garcia stated that he couldn't see out of one eye after taking a massive combination in the final moments of round eight.

Following the stoppage, the judges' scorecards were shown on the broadcast. All three judges had Davis clearly winning the fight, with two of them only giving Garcia a single round.

Several fans blasted the scorecards on social media, as they believed the fight was way closer than the judges indicated.

See the scorecards shown on the broadcast below:

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Gervonta Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia scorecards at the time of the stoppage… Gervonta Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia scorecards at the time of the stoppage… https://t.co/4J8DXRjPLE

Gervonta Davis discusses scorecards in win

While some fans might not be fans of the scorecards, Gervonta Davis believes they were right on the money.

During the post-fight press conference, 'Tank' discussed his victory over Hector Luis Garcia. During the presser, the WBA (Regular) Lightweight Champion gave props to 'El Androide' for his effort and specifically praised his jab.

However, Gervonta Davis also stated that he believes he was firmly ahead when the stoppage came in the ninth round. During the post-fight press conference, the lightweight titleholder stated:

“Nah, I don’t think it was close. I was hitting him with more cleaner shots. I mean, the most he was doing was hitting me with a jab. And that’s, I don’t feel as though, that’s not winning... When you got somebody like that, it’s more so beating him mentally. You know what I mean? So, that’s basically what I was doing, not trying to run into them shots. I was trying to like catch him good, but not let him catch me.”

See his comments in the video below (1:50):

