WATCH: A fight broke out in the crowd during Gervonta Davis vs. Hector Luis Garcia 

There was action in and out of the ring during Gervonta Davis's return on Saturday night.

'Tank' made his return to Showtime pay-per-view last weekend for another defense of his WBA (Regular) Lightweight Championship. Standing opposite the high-profile star was Hector Luis Garcia.

For his part, 'El Androide' is still the current WBA Super Featherweight Champion and felt confident he could spring an upset. He also felt confident that he could halt Davis' upcoming super fight against Ryan Garcia, slated for April.

Sadly, that didn't quite pan out. The Super Featherweight Champion was battered in his first foray into the lightweight division. After a brutal eighth round that saw Luis Garcia rocked, the bout was stopped in the opening seconds of the ninth.

However, during the fight, a scuffle took place outside the ring. According to reports, rapper 'Meek Mill', as well as his entourage, nearly got into a fight with Gary Russell Jr. and his team.

Luckily, the brawl got stopped before it could get out of hand. However, it did cause the fight to come to a screeching halt for a brief amount of time.

Watch the scuffle during Gervonta Davis vs. Hector Luis Garcia below:

Poetik Flakko @FlakkoPoetik Meek Mill And His Entourage Got Into A Heated Altercation With Gary Russell Jr. At Tank Davis And Hector Garcia Fight In D.C. Meek Mill And His Entourage Got Into A Heated Altercation With Gary Russell Jr. At Tank Davis And Hector Garcia Fight In D.C. https://t.co/2jtXIMhFSF

What is next for Gervonta Davis?

Gervonta Davis is now slated for a fight with Ryan Garcia on April 15 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

'Tank' and 'KingRy' have been rivals for quite some time, with both men being touted as the future of the lightweight division by many. While they've been at odds on social media for years, names such as Teofimo Lopez and Devin Haney are younger stars who have already become champions.

Possibly due to their contemporaries surpassing them, it seems that Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis have decided to finally step up. The step-up comes in the form of a championship bout between the two.

Despite being rivals for years, the fight between Davis and Garcia always seemed doubtful. It is boxing, after all, and promoters get in the way of most major matchups. Errol Spence Jr. vs. Terence Crawford is a key recent example.

However, the fight was made official late last year, with the lone hurdle being Gervonta Davis' recent showdown with Hector Luis Garcia. Given the Lightweight Champion's resounding knockout win, it seems that nothing can stop the 'Sin City' showdown between 'Tank' and Ryan Garcia now.

