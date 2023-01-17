It seems that Ryan Garcia vs. Gervonta Davis isn't finalized after all.

In November, reports emerged that 'KingRy' and 'Tank' were finally going to throw down. For what it's worth, both lightweights later added to the excitement when they confirmed the fight would be happening on April 15.

While contracts were yet to be sent out, and the fight had only been verbally agreed upon, the excitement continued to build. It was also later revealed that the fight was expected to be held in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Furthermore, both men were expected to have one tune-up fight before their eventual clash. While Garcia later canceled his tune-up against Mercito Gesta, Davis went ahead and faced Hector Luis Garcia.

The WBA (Regular) Lightweight Champion wound up knocking out 'El Androide' on Showtime pay-per-view earlier this month, seemingly clearing the last hurdle before facing Garcia.

However, that doesn't seem to be the case. Oscar De La Hoya, who promotes Ryan Garcia, has become the bearer of bad news. He tweeted that if the contract issues for the matchup aren't cleared up by today, he'd move on.

See Oscar De La Hoya's tweet below:

Ryan Garcia discusses Gervonta Davis's legal issues

Beyond the contract issues, there's still one major hurdle that prevent Ryan Garcia versus Gervonta Davis from happening.

In March 2021, 'Tank' reportedly ran a red light and collided with another car, sending four people to the hospital. Davis then sped away from the incident. He was subsequently arrested for 14 misdemeanor counts of traffic violations.

The WBA (Regular) Lightweight Champion could face up to seven years in prison if he's found guilty in a jury trial in March for the hit-and-run incident. Additionally, he could also face possible charges in relation to a domestic violence arrest last December.

While the victim in the latter incident later withdrew her statement in which she'd alleged that Gervonta Davis hit her, it was just another in a long line of legal issues for the boxer.

For his part, 'KingRy' admitted concern over the legal issues surrounding Davis in a recent interview on The MMA Hour. Garcia stated:

“That is definitely a concern... I think he might have anger problems, but you know what, in that situation, I’m not going to really speak on that, because I don’t know what’s going in his personal life with him and his girl... I don’t think it’s right to hit anybody, a female, but I don’t want to speak on it too much because I don’t know the full details.”

Check out Ryan Garcia's comments below (starting at 7:15):

