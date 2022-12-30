Gervonta Davis released a statement proclaiming his innocence after his recent arrest.

'Tank' is currently slated to face Hector Luis Garcia on Showtime pay-per-view next month. The bout is currently one of what is expected to be a busy 2022 for the WBA (Regular) lightweight champion.

If he gets through his bout in January unscathed, the champion is expected to face Ryan Garcia in April. 'KingRy' and Davis have been going back and forth for years, but are now finally slated to clash in Las Vegas. However, that could change.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Gervonta Davis allegedly struck a woman on her head with a “closed hand type slap” causing her to suffer “a small abrasion to the inside of her upper lip” according to the police report. He was arrested and jailed overnight, charged with battery causing bodily harm. [@ESPN] Gervonta Davis allegedly struck a woman on her head with a “closed hand type slap” causing her to suffer “a small abrasion to the inside of her upper lip” according to the police report. He was arrested and jailed overnight, charged with battery causing bodily harm. [@ESPN] ‼️ Gervonta Davis allegedly struck a woman on her head with a “closed hand type slap” causing her to suffer “a small abrasion to the inside of her upper lip” according to the police report. He was arrested and jailed overnight, charged with battery causing bodily harm. [@ESPN]

Earlier this week, Gervonta Davis was arrested on charges of battery and domestic violence. The arrest is just one in a long line of legal issues for the lightweight champion. Davis has been arrested five times since 2017, with several being serious offenses that halted his boxing career.

Despite the lengthy arrest record, the Baltimore native is ready to plead his case. In a since-deleted Instagram post, Davis proclaimed his innocence and stated that he did not strike the woman in question and that the reported victim made the accusation for financial reasons.

Although the post was quickly deleted, Michael Benson of TalkSport was able to capture the post:

Will Gervonta Davis fight Hector Luis Garcia?

Currently, Gervonta Davis is slated to compete next month, but that could change.

'Tank' has been arrested in the past, and it's no secret to anyone who follows the sport. Despite his clear talent, the WBA (Regular) lightweight champion has struggled badly with the law in the last few years.

However, this current incident might be the last straw for the titleholder. Davis is already scheduled for a jury trial next March relating to a hit-and-run incident that took place last year. If convicted, he would spend years in prison.

While those legal matters have already put pressure on his fight with Ryan Garcia, his latest arrest could have the potential to cancel the fight completely. However, the matchup with Hector Luis Garcia is a different matter entirely.

Gervonta Davis is still slated to compete next month on Showtime pay-per-view, and the card seems to be full steam ahead. On the same day as the champion's arrest, a press conference was conducted for the card.

While the headliner didn't attend, other undercard fighters still attended the presser. With that and a lack of news from Showtime, it seems the event will proceed.

