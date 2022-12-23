Floyd Mayweather is still on good terms with Gervonta Davis after all.

'Money' is one of the greatest boxers to ever lace up the gloves. While he was one of the best on the planet at the time, Mayweather saw his potential to rule not only the ring but the promotional world.

In 2007, the former champion famously bought out his contract with Top Rank and founded Mayweather Promotions. While they've never had a massive stable of talent such as Matchroom Boxing, the promotional team has had some big names over the years.

However, there's a clear star that stands above all others, and that is 'Tank'. Having been signed by the promotion in 2015, Davis was given the prominent placement of several of Mayweather's own undercards.

While the partnership was beneficial for a long time, the two have grown apart over the last year. Following a knockout win over Rolando Romero in May, Davis became a free agent. As of now, he's not signed elsewhere but is happy without Mayweather.

Despite the rough end to their relationship, there's no bad blood between the two men, according to Floyd Mayweather. Appearing on Market Mondays, he remarked:

"There's nothing like taking a kid from the same background as you, helping them become a multi-millionaire… If he feels he's grown wings so he can fly and be his own boss, more power to him."

When is Gervonta Davis fighting next?

Despite leaving Mayweather Promotions, Gervonta Davis will continue to fight on Showtime, with his next bout being against Hector Luis Garcia in January.

'Tank' finished his contract with Mayweather Promotions following a knockout victory over Rolando Romero in May. While many believed he could sign with Eddie Hearn, Oscar De La Hoya, or even Bob Arum, that isn't the case.

Instead, the WBA (Regular) lightweight champion is instead focusing on promoting himself. It's hard to say that he's doing a bad job either, as Davis has worked his way into a super fight with Ryan Garcia next April.

However, he still has business to tend to before he can face 'KingRy'. Currently, Davis is slated to face Hector Luis Garcia on Showtime pay-per-view in January. 'El Androide' is the reigning WBA (Super) super featherweight champion, and is looking to spring the upset.

Nonetheless, Gervonta Davis has stated that he's focused on the task at hand, and is planning to defeat two Garcias next year.

