Oscar De La Hoya believes Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia will save boxing.

'Tank' and 'KingRy' are set to collide later this month in Las Vegas, Nevada. The two will headline a pay-per-view clash, with both men stating the fight is one of the biggest in years. It appears that 'The Golden Boy' would believe so as well.

During Garcia's open workout earlier this week, Oscar De La Hoya discussed the massive lightweight clash. There, the former champion and boxing promoter gave the two stars a big responsibility with this bout. That responsibility is to save boxing.

While the sport obviously isn't going away anytime soon, it has been stuck in a weird place for around a decade. Beyond heavyweights such as Tyson Fury or Anthony Joshua, or YouTubers such as Jake Paul and KSI, there are not too many draws left in the sport.

In the opening workout, De La Hoya stated that this fight could be one that draws many fans back to the sport. He stated:

“This is the fight to save boxing – literally. You know, they keep on – every decade has its fight to save boxing. This is the fight to save boxing. And the reason why it is, is because you have two young guys, two undefeated guys, who are the best of the best, willing to fight each other. You can see the anticipation, you can feel it. The sellout in four minutes of tickets. It’s a great indication that this pay-per-view is gonna be huge, so yeah, this is the fight of the year.”

See his comments in the video below:

Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia: Oscar De La Hoya gives prediction

Oscar De La Hoya believes Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia will end early.

Both 'Tank' and 'KingRy' have predicted early finishes for their clash later this month. Given their resume and clear skills, it's not exactly a surprise that both men are brimming with confidence.

Nonetheless, 'The Golden Boy' also believes the fight will end early. Naturally, as Garcia's promoter, De La Hoya picked his fighter to win in an interview with The Schmo.

There, he also stated that a new nickname could be given to Ryan Garcia with a knockout win. In the interview, Oscar De La Hoya stated:

"Well, there's only one Golden Boy. He might be the Platinum boy when he ends up knocking out Gervonta Davis. That's the final prediction, April 22nd it's going down baby."

See his comments in the video below:

