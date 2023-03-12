'Golden Boy' Oscar De La Hoya claims Ryan Garcia could become "Platinum Boy" with knockout over Gervonta Davis

Oscar De La Hoya believes Ryan Garcia could be his successor of sorts with a win in April.

'KingRy' has been out of the ring since a knockout win over Javier Fortuna last July. Following the victory, Garcia called to face Gervonta Davis, as the two have gone back and forth in the media over the last few years.

However, fans were shocked when the fight was confirmed. Following 'Tank' scoring a knockout win over Hector Luis Garcia in January, the two sides made the historic lightweight clash official. Davis will defend his WBA (Regular) gold against the Mexican star on April 22nd in Las Vegas.

Ahead of the bout, each man has stated that the fight will be one of the biggest in a long time. Oscar De La Hoya would be in agreement with that idea. 'Golden Boy' is currently the promoter for Garcia and has had an instrumental role in making the fight come to fruition.

In a recent interview with The Schmo, the retired legend discussed the fight. There, he gave some high praise to Ryan Garcia. De La Hoya opined:

"Well, there's only one Golden Boy. He might be the Platinum boy when he ends up knocking out Gervonta Davis. That's the final prediction, April 22nd it's going down baby."

See his comments in the interview below:

Ryan Garcia discusses enormity of fight with Gervonta Davis

Ryan Garcia believes his fight with Gervonta Davis will be one of the biggest in years.

In the current era of boxing, the biggest complaint from fans is that the best very rarely fights the best. For example, there hasn't been a unified heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis did it in 2000. If you think about it, there has been no clarity in the division for over two decades.

Well, thankfully, fans will get that clarity this April when Oleksandr Usyk faces Tyson Fury. Along with that, fans will also get to witness Ryan Garcia face Gervonta Davis with WBA (Regular) lightweight gold on the line.

During a recent press conference promoting the bout, Garcia discussed the enormity of the contest. He opined:

“I mean, if you look at boxing, the position it is [in] right now, it’s been hard to get prime fighters together, right?. It’s usually too late or, you know, somebody’s way past their prime. So, this is a moment that I think boxing has been longing for for a while. And it really is gonna test where boxing’s at, because you really can’t make a bigger fight than this."

See his comments below:

Poll : 0 votes