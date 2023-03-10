Gervonta Davis claims his fight with Ryan Garcia could be the biggest fight of last 5 years

Gervonta Davis believes his clash with Ryan Garcia could be one of the biggest in years.

'Tank' has been out of action since his knockout win over Hector Luis Garcia in January. With that, it was another finish and another title defense for the WBA (Regular) lightweight champion. However, it also moved him one step closer to fighting 'KingRy'.

The two lightweight stars have been going back and forth for years, but few expected them to fight when they announced it last year. While there were some bumps in the road, they eventually finalized their bout for April. The pair recently attended their first presser for the contest.

Granted, Gervonta Davis showed up two hours late to the press conference, but the whole event was still a spectacle. The two men had their first face-off, and it was an intense one, perfectly setting the stage for their fight in April.

After the press conference, 'Tank' gave his thoughts on the enormity of the matchup. In a media scrum with reporters, he stated:

“This could possibly be the biggest fight in a couple – like in over five years."

See his comments in the video below:

Ryan Garcia discusses his fight with Gervonta Davis

Ryan Garcia believes that due to the current state of boxing, his fight with Gervonta Davis won't be matched for a while.

While it's always been this way, the current state of boxing feels more disjointed than ever. Showtime Boxing could reportedly be getting out of business due to their merger with Paramount, Premier Boxing Champions are bleeding talent, but that's not it.

The biggest issue for modern fans is the difficulty in making the best fight the best. This is perfectly reflected by the situation involving Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr. Despite several attempts to make the champions fight, they couldn't make the deal happen.

Due to this, Ryan Garcia believes it's going to take a few years to surpass his upcoming fight with Gervonta Davis. During the press conference, the lightweight champion stated:

“I mean, if you look at boxing, the position it is [in] right now, it’s been hard to get prime fighters together, right?. It’s usually too late or, you know, somebody’s way past their prime. So, this is a moment that I think boxing has been longing for for a while. And it really is gonna test where boxing’s at, because you really can’t make a bigger fight than this."

See his comments below:

Poll : 0 votes