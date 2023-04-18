WATCH: Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia agree to winner takes all purse bet

Days out from Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia, the two have agreed to a purse bet.

'Tank' and 'KingRy' are slated to face off this weekend in Las Vegas, Nevada. Ahead of the matchup, the two couldn't be more confident, as they've each predicted an early knockout win for Saturday's showdown.

The pair are so confident that they've seemingly decided to take a purse bet for their pay-per-view clash. Recently, betting in boxing has been all the rage, as Jake Paul made several headlines for making friendly bets with his opponents before the bout.

Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia appear to want to follow in those footsteps. The two recently appeared on stream with Kai Cenat, where they agreed to put each of their purses on the line for Saturday. Obviously, this would have to be put under contract, but it seems the two are down for a winner takes all fight.

In the stream, Davis proposed:

"Yo, you want to bet? The whole purse? That's a bet."

In response, Garcia stated:

"Yeah, let's do it, I'm down. The whole purse, let's bet, you hear me on the live, for sure. Let's go, let's make the contract, let's sign it both of us, let's do it. If you really want it... [I'm sure], I don't speak twice for myself, you already know."

See the exchange in the video below:

Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia: Oscar De La Hoya discusses fight

Oscar De La Hoya believes Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia could "save" boxing.

While few would argue that the sport was going anywhere, there's little doubt that boxing has fallen behind MMA, at least in the United States. While other countries have solid development systems, there's been less and less talent in the States.

Along with that, some of the biggest stars in boxing, Jake Paul and KSI, aren't even boxers by trade. The two YouTuber-turned-boxers have become massive stars. As some of the biggest draws in the sport, they show a lack of star power in boxing.

Nonetheless, Oscar De La Hoya believes Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia could be the start of boxing's return to form. In a recent open workout, he said:

“This is the fight to save boxing – literally. You know, they keep on – every decade has its fight to save boxing. This is the fight to save boxing. And the reason why it is, is because you have two young guys, two undefeated guys, who are the best of the best, willing to fight each other. You can see the anticipation, you can feel it."

See his comments below:

