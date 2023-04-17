Gervonta Davis explains why he wanted rehydration clause in Ryan Garcia fight contract

Just days out from Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia, the rehydration clause is once again being discussed.

'Tank' and 'KingRy' are set to face off this Saturday night in Las Vegas, Nevada. The bout is expected to be one of the biggest of the year. In fact, both Davis and Garcia have opined that the fight will be one of the most massive in years and will be hard to top for a long time.

Ahead of the clash, the two have gone back and forth about just about everything. While the competitive skills of the stars have sold the contest, so has their rivalry. Over the years, Davis and Garcia have become massive rivals, as their intense feud has only grown even larger.

In the build-up to Saturday's fight, the two have gone back and forth about a lot, especially over their rehydration clause. Despite Garcia just moving out of the lightweight division last year, he now has a rehydration clause. On fight night, he won't be allowed to weigh more than 146 pounds.

In a recent appearance on the All The Smoke podcast, Gervonta Davis discussed the controversial clause. He said:

“I mean, it’s just making sure everything’s fair. You know what I mean? I know that he’s a bigger fighter. He already has the advantage off the height, the size, the arm length, like everything, he has the most advantage. So, I’m just making it a little fair. You know what I mean? Just everybody stay the same. And, I mean, it ain’t like he gotta go [to a second weigh-in] and I don’t have to go. We both have to go. You know what I mean?”

See his comments below from 12:35 onwards

Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia: 'Tank' blasts his rival

In an interview with All The Smoke, Gervonta Davis took time to blast Ryan Garcia.

During a conversation about the rehydration clause, 'Tank' explained that as a smaller man, it makes sense. Given that 'KingRy' left for the super lightweight division last year, few would doubt that he's the bigger man.

However, the WBA (Regular) lightweight champion hit back at the idea that he's doing something new. Davis stated that rehydration clauses are relatively common and that Garcia is making things into a much bigger deal than they are.

In an interview, Gervonta Davis said:

“I think it’s just him out there just spreading rumors and stuff like that, and people just adding on to it. Everybody’s done it before. It’s a part of boxing. You know what I mean? It’s just they want me to be like somebody that’s like, I guess like a dumb ass. You know what I mean? For real.”

