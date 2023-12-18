"I'm going to call you Dradin now" - Adin Ross shocked at Drake giving him a shout-out on Kick livestream

Adin Ross has reacted to Canadian rapper and singer Drake giving him a shout-out live on a Kick stream. On December 18, 2023, a minute-long clip garnered attention on X (formerly Twitter), in which Drake was all praises for prominent streamers like Adin Ross and Kai Cenat. While referring to the Florida native as "Dradin Ross" and the Streamer of the Year as "Drake Cenat," the Grammy Award-winning musician said:

"You know, you're seeing me in a cut right now, getting my stream on. You know what I'm saying? Dradin Ross. You know? Drake Cenat. I'm in the cut. Yo, shout-out to all the streamers doing their thing. I don't think you guys realize, like... I've grown a very deep appreciation for everybody that wakes up, puts hours into, essentially, giving you their life."

Calling streamers' work "true sacrifice and dedication," Drake added:

"It is a true sacrifice, a true dedication. So, shout-out to all streamers. Honestly, I have a lot of respect for you. I told you, I watch you every day. This is my sports. I watch gambling. I watch a lot of people, you know, doing a lot of positive things. Giving you guys great content. Shout-out to all my streamers, getting to the money!"

Adin Ross was shocked to hear Drake's wholesome sentiments and responded:

"Dradin?! Hey, man, thank you, Dradin. I'm going to call you Dradin now, all right? Thank you, Dradin."

"Adin should try to do a stream with Drake" - Fans react to Drake being all praises for Adin Ross

Expand Tweet

As mentioned earlier, Drake's shout-out to Adin Ross was trending on the Elon Musk-owned social media platform. X user @obscuracrimepod believed the rapper's comments about the Kick streamer were an "attention play" because he was "in the midst of a midlife crisis":

X user @obscuracrimepod's comment (Image via Drama Alert/X)

According to user @The_Last_One_in, Drake "represents everything" that Ross represents:

X user @The_Last_One_in's comment (Image via Drama Alert/X)

Meanwhile, one community member wrote that Drake's shout-out to Adin Ross would have made the streamer's day:

X user @TaraThebarbie's comment (Image via Drama Alert/X)

X user @slippernerd opined that the 23-year-old should collaborate with the Canadian celebrity:

"Adin should try to do a stream with Drake."

X user @slippernerd's comment (Image via AdinUpdate/X)

Here are some more pertinent fan reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

This is not the first time Drake has given a shout-out to a popular streamer. On September 26, 2023, the 37-year-old name-dropped Kai Cenat in front of a live audience at State Farm Arena in Atlanta during the It's All A Blur Tour.