"He cooked him!" - Adin Ross in stitches as Dana White calls N3on a "punk" for threatening Donald Trump at UFC 296

Controversial Kick streamer Ragnesh "N3on" became the talk of the town on December 16, 2023, after threatening to "walk up and talk s**t" to Donald Trump" at UFC 296. The Indian-American personality's comments quickly went viral online, resulting in him being denied entry to the premises where UFC 296 took place.

During the post-fight press conference, a journalist raised the controversy and asked UFC president Dana White to comment on the situation. Stating that people would get "busted up and thrown out" for making "threats and talking dumb s**t," Dana White remarked:

"What happened is, he said some stupid s**t on Instagram. And, you know, he bought tickets, so he wasn't anywhere close when you start saying stupid s**t like that. Yeah, you're probably going to get busted up and thrown out of here. You know, making threats and talking dumb s**t - looking for clout."

The 54-year-old went on to say that he did not care about what Ragnesh said and referred to him as a "punk":

"I don't care what he said. Did he? He's this f**king tall, too. You know that? F**king punk."

Adin Ross reacted to Dana White's comments during a livestream earlier today. The Kick ambassador burst out laughing after hearing what the latter said about N3on's antics and stated:

"Yo! On god, W Dana. Yo, he cooked him! On god, he's a GOAT (Greatest Of All Time). Oh, my god! Literal GOAT."

"N3on just got body-checked into the boards of reality" - Netizens react to Dana White's call-out to the Kick streamer for threatening Donald Trump at UFC 296

X user @DramaAlert's tweet featuring Dana White's call-out to N3on received over 148k views in just a few hours:

One netizen wondered if Donald Trump and Dana White were "scared" of the 19-year-old content creator:

X user @NBA_Cringe's comment (Image via Drama Alert/X)

One viewer believed Ragnesh had burned the bridge:

X user @MagnumCovers' comment (Image via Drama Alert/X)

Several netizens praised Dana White:

Numerous netizens on the social media platform praised Dana White (Image via Drama Alert/X)

Meanwhile, one community member shared their thoughts on the situation by commenting:

"N3on just got body-checked into the boards of reality."

X user @Dylan_Sandas' comment (Image via Drama Alert/X)

Some of the more pertinent fan reactions were along these lines:

N3on had not responded to Dana White's comments at the time of writing. What he has to say remains to be seen.