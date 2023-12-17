Kick streamer N3on says he will "talk s**t" to Donald Trump at the UFC 296 event

Controversial Kick streamer Ragnesh "N3on" has once again garnered attention on social media after claiming that he plans on "talking s**t" to former President of the United States, Donald Trump, at the UFC 296 event. During a recent livestream on the Stake-backed platform, N3on shared the plans for his antics at the mixed martial arts event, stating:

"One problem - Donald Trump and the Secret Service are going to be there. So, here's my plan, chat, you know, you can clip this and, you know, foreshadow it in the future. What's going to happen is - I'm going to walk up, you know, I'm going to talk my s**t to Trump, and then, it's going to be a very good experience."

The Indian-American personality added:

"So, I'm going to talk my s**t. I don't care. I know the Secret Service is going to be there, I don't give a f**k. I'm going to talk s**t. So, it's all good. It's going to be very good. Time is going to be very interesting. 'Don't say anything.' I don't think the Secret Service is about s**t, so it's going to be fine. We should be good."

"I give his career maybe six more months" - Fans react to N3on saying he would "talk s**t" to Donald Trump at the UFC 296 event

N3on claiming that he would "talk s**t" to Donald Trump has elicited reactions from hundreds of netizens on X (formerly Twitter). One user shared a meme and stated that "nothing would happen" at the UFC event:

X user @yoxics believed that the 19-year-old personality will not say "one thing" to Donald Trump:

According to one community member, the content creator was looking for "attention":

X user @Kingnastyboiii shared their thoughts on Ragnesh's clip by writing:

"N3on is the biggest loser of all. Time, I thought so before but is crystal clear now. I give his career maybe six more months."

Some of the more pertinent reactions were along these lines:

At the time of writing, N3on was broadcasting live from the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Las Vegas, where UFC 296: Edwards vs. Covington was taking place. It remains to be seen whether he interacts with Donald Trump on the livestream.