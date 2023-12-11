Esports & Gaming
  • "I'm p*ssy" - N3on apologizes for offending "every single person" and for using gang signs

By Aarnesh Shrivastava
Modified Dec 11, 2023 08:03 GMT
N3on apologizes for offending "every single person" and for using gang signs (Image via N3on/Kick)

Controversial internet personality Ragnesh "N3on" has apologized for offending people and for using gang signs. During a livestream on December 10, 2023, the Kick streamer stated that he was "done" being toxic and using racial terms "as a joke." Asserting that he was now embarking on a "new era," N3on said:

"I also want to announce, chat - I am toning it down and that crazy side of N3on is done. I'm done being toxic. I'm done saying, like, weird (and) racial terms and stuff, even as a joke. I'm done with that s**t. I'm a new man. This is going to be a new era of me where I'm a very nice kid and very wholesome, okay?"

The 19-year-old's manager, Kayn, then advised him to apologize to those whom he had "disrespected." In response, the Kick streamer said:

"Okay. I agree. I'll do it. Every single person that I offended, I'm sorry. I'm genuinely; excuse me, I'm talking! Sorry. I just said I'm going to be wholesome. This is bad. I want to genuinely apologize to anyone I offended. Kayn, do I name them? Okay, I' not going to name them."

N3on also addressed the use of gang signs, stating that he is "not a gangster":

But, you guys know who you are. The gang signs I threw up and s**t, and all that. A lot of people deep inside were saying weird things about me. I apologize. I'm sorry to everyone. I'm p*ssy. I'm not who I say I'm on the internet. I'm not a gangster, and I'm not like that. And I want to say sorry, and I talk a lot of s**t. But, I don't really stand on it."

"People tried to help but he refused to listen" - Netizens comment on N3on starting his "new era" and apology

Timestamp: 00:10:50

Several netizens on X (formerly Twitter) have shared their thoughts on N3on's statement. User @gregg1775725420 wondered if the streamer's apology was "real or not":

X user @gregg1775725420's comment (Image via Drama Alert/X)

X user @m3gaming_mark praised the Indian-American content creator:

X user @m3gaming_mark's comment (Image via Drama Alert/X)

X user @xDeadpaw said people shouldn't get enraged at the streamer because he was "playing a character":

X user @xDeadpaw's comment (Image via Drama Alert/X)

Meanwhile, @TacoNarco_ wrote that Ragnesh's apology was a "little too late" and added:

X user @TacoNarco_'s comment (Image via Drama Alert/X)

Here are some more notable fan reactions:

A few days ago (on December 7, 2023), Twitch and Kick streamer Josh "YourRAGE" made some shocking statements, claiming that N3on would "die" if he livestreamed from The Bronx, New York.

