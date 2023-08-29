"He was red in the face" - H3 Podcast claims Twitch CEO was enraged after joke about the platform was made at Streamy Awards 2023

During the latest episode of the H3 Podcast, Cameron "Cam" claimed that Twitch CEO Dan Clancy became enraged during the Streamy Awards 2023. This subject was previously brought up on August 28, 2023, when netizens on X (formerly Twitter) observed Clancy's body language after YouTube star Darren "IShowSpeed" won the Variety Streamer of the Year award.

User @FearedBuck's social media update has received over 12.7 million views, with the caption:

"Twitch CEO was pissed off, Speed won the award."

Cam seemingly corroborated these claims by stating that Dan Clancy's face turned "red" with rage after a joke about the Amazon-owned livestreaming platform was made. He said:

"We've got to talk about the only other guy in the audience that was more pissed than us. And that was the Twitch CEO. They made a Twitch joke about how much they've been f**king up this past year. And, he got up and took, like, an angry laugh. He was red in the face. He was pissed! I don't know what happened."

"You should be able to take a joke about people talking about your product" - Fans react to H3 Podcast's claims that Twitch CEO got enraged at Streamy Awards 2023

Timestamp: 00:49:10

Cam's claim that Dan Clancy was enraged at the Streamy Awards was shared on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. Redditor u/Monfoo wanted to see a picture of the incident:

Another Redditor, u/Brainberry, believed Clancy was an "industry plant":

According to one community member, if a person is appointed to a high-ranking leadership position, they should be able to take a joke about their product:

"(If this really happened) - In my opinion, if you're the CEO or leader of something you should be able to take a joke about people talking about your product."

They added:

"You're supposed to be the person [who] leads the conversation and mindset for the team(s) that you look after, so if you're weak in that regard then it will make your team weaker even just by a little bit."

The Redditor went on to say that the Twitch CEO should "consult people" before coming across as "out of touch":

"Also, if you're angry that people make fun of the changes that you do, then make better changes and consult people before you do so you don't come off as stupid or out of touch."

Expand Tweet

Another incident from the Streamy Awards 2023 went viral on X when Kai Cenat confronted Dan Clancy and pleaded with him to unban IShowSpeed.