"You've got to unban him!" - Kai Cenat confronts Twitch CEO and pleads with him to unban IShowSpeed

A particular moment from the Streamy Awards 2023 has gone viral, as internet stars Kai Cenat and Darren "IShowSpeed" had a surprising interaction with Twitch CEO Dan Clancy. Cenat confronted the latter and pleaded with him to reinstate IShowSpeed's Twitch channel. For those unaware, Darren was indefinitely suspended from the Amazon-owned platform on December 12, 2021, after making suggestive and contentious remarks on Adin Ross' e-dating show.

In a 21-second video, Kai Cenat was heard saying:

"You've got to unban him! Unban him! (Dan Clancy responds by saying that he needs to 'get the app') You've got to unban him! If he doesn't unban Speed, he is done!"

"They were waiting for him in a dark alleyway" - Fans react to Kai Cenat and IShowSpeed confronting Twitch CEO

Expand Tweet

Darren's potential return to Twitch has been a hot topic of conversation. Earlier this month (August 1, 2023), Kai Cenat disclosed that he met with Dan Clancy over dinner, following which the latter "agreed" to unban IShowSpeed.

The Streamer of the Year said:

"We sat down with the CEO. The first couple of questions I asked, 'Yo, we need Speed unbanned ASAP!' And, guess what that n***a said. 'I agree.' So, CEO, do what you've got to do. Okay? CEO, do what you've got to do!"

However, Cenat added that he would not get his expectations up:

"We discussed a lot of s**t and I'm not going to lie, bro, he sounds like he could do it. But, you never know until it's done. So, I'm not going to my hopes up and s**t like that. Nice, little dinner."

The Ohio native's possible comeback to Twitch once again garnered attention on August 27 during the Streamy Awards 2023. Hundreds of netizens have commented on Kai Cenat and IShowSpeed confronting Dan Clancy, with one X (formerly Twitter) user stating:

Netizens sharing their thoughts on the streamers' viral clip 1/4 (Image via Twitter)

Another fan quipped that the streamers were waiting for Clancy in a "dark alleyway":

"They were waiting for him in a dark alleyway."

Netizens sharing their thoughts on the streamers' viral clip 2/4 (Image via Twitter)

Meanwhile, some community members wondered if Dan Clancy had access to a special Twitch application:

Netizens sharing their thoughts on the streamers' viral clip 3/4 (Image via Twitter)

Here are some more pertinent comments:

Netizens sharing their thoughts on the streamers' viral clip 4/4 (Image via Twitter)

In addition to Kai Cenat, IShowSpeed was also honored with the Variety Streamer of the Year award. Readers can view the complete list of this year's influencer award winners by clicking here.