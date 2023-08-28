Streamy Awards 2023: List of winners for all categories revealed

The 13th Annual Streamy Awards just wrapped up, and it showcased some of the biggest online personalities in attendance and among the awardees. For those unfamiliar, the Streamys, also called the YouTube Streamy Awards, is an annual event that acknowledges outstanding achievements in online content creation and streaming.
Prominent individuals like Jimmy "MrBeast," Darren "IShowSpeed," Kai Cenat, Felix "xQc," JJ "KSI," and Logan Paul were all involved (either directly or indirectly) in the award ceremony. This article aims to provide an overview of the winners in each respective category.
List of major winners at the 2023 YouTube Streamy Awards
It's worth highlighting that the awards were generally categorized according to genres. These included individual accolades, music-related awards, show recognition, and brand honors, among other distinctions. Let's look at some of the winners at the latest Streamy Awards:
CREATOR OF THE YEAR
- MrBeast – WINNER
- Airrack
- Alix Earle
- Charli D'Amelio
- Jay Shetty
- JiDion
- Logan Paul
- Mikayla Nogueira
- Ryan Trahan
- Zach King
SHOW OF THE YEAR
- Challenge Accepted - Michelle Khare – WINNER
- AMP
- BRYCE - Brandon Rogers
- Chicken Shop Date - Amelia Dimoldenberg
- Good Mythical Morning
- Hot Ones - First We Feast
- I spent a day with - Anthony Padilla
- RDCWorld
- Sam and Colby
- UNHhhh - WOWPresents
STREAMER OF THE YEAR
- Kai Cenat – WINNER
- Emiru
- HasanAbi
- Ironmouse
- IShowSpeed
- Ludwig
- Quackity
- tarik
- Valkyrae
- xQc
JUST CHATTING
- Quackity — WINNER
- HasanAbi
- Kai Cenat
- xQc
- YourRAGE
VARIETY STREAMER
- IShowSpeed – WINNER
- Emiru
- LIRIK
- Ludwig
- Valkyrae
BREAKOUT CREATOR
- Dylan Mulvaney – WINNER
- Alix Earle
- Drew Afualo
- Jake Shane • octopusslover8
- Keith Lee
BREAKOUT STREAMER
- Fanum – WINNER
- Agent00
- ExtraEmily
- filian
- Shylily
COLLABORATION
- MrBeast, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson - Surprised he didn’t pick rock every time WINNER
- albert_cancook, Chef Rush - Protein Burrito with The Big Man Chef Rush
- Cleo Abram, Marques Brownlee - Quantum Computers, explained with MKBHD
- Cooking With Lynja, Nick DiGiovanni - Japan Vlogs
- Haley Kalil, Jared Leto - In this economy
CREATOR PRODUCT
- PRIME - Logan Paul x KSI – WINNER
- BÉIS - Shay Mitchell
- CrunchLabs - Mark Rober
- Feastables - MrBeast
- POPFLEX - Blogilates
VTUBER
- Gawr Gura – WINNER
- filian
- Ironmouse
- Jaiden Animatio
ROLLING STONE SOUND OF THE YEAR
- "Made You Look" • Meghan Trainor – WINNER
- Area Codes" • Kaliii
- "Boy’s a liar Pt. 2" • PinkPantheress, Ice Spice
- "GOATED." • Armani White
- "Here With Me" • d4vd
- "In Ha Mood" • Ice Spice
- "Players" • Coi Leray
- "Pretty Girls Walk" • Big Boss Vette
- "Unholy" • Sam Smith, Kim Petras
- "What It Is" • Doechii
PODCAST
- The Yard – WINNER
- Call Her Daddy
- H3 Podcast
- IMPAULSIVE
- On Purpose with Jay Shetty
COMPETITIVE GAMER
- TenZ – WINNER
- iiTzTimmy
- Scump
- tarik
- Typical Gamer
GAMER
- Dream – WINNER
- Aphmau
- Caylus
- Markiplier
- TommyInnit
Apart from the major names, noteworthy Streamy Awards winners included penguinz0 for Commentary, Jonas Brothers for the Crossover category, Ryan Trahan for First Person, Sam and Colby for Scripted, Wisdom Kaye for Fashion, and RDCWorld for Comedy.