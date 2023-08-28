Streamy Awards 2023: List of winners for all categories revealed

The 13th Annual Streamy Awards just wrapped up, and it showcased some of the biggest online personalities in attendance and among the awardees. For those unfamiliar, the Streamys, also called the YouTube Streamy Awards, is an annual event that acknowledges outstanding achievements in online content creation and streaming.

Prominent individuals like Jimmy "MrBeast," Darren "IShowSpeed," Kai Cenat, Felix "xQc," JJ "KSI," and Logan Paul were all involved (either directly or indirectly) in the award ceremony. This article aims to provide an overview of the winners in each respective category.

List of major winners at the 2023 YouTube Streamy Awards

It's worth highlighting that the awards were generally categorized according to genres. These included individual accolades, music-related awards, show recognition, and brand honors, among other distinctions. Let's look at some of the winners at the latest Streamy Awards:

CREATOR OF THE YEAR

MrBeast – WINNER

Airrack

Alix Earle

Charli D'Amelio

Jay Shetty

JiDion

Logan Paul

Mikayla Nogueira

Ryan Trahan

Zach King

SHOW OF THE YEAR

Challenge Accepted - Michelle Khare – WINNER

AMP

BRYCE - Brandon Rogers

Chicken Shop Date - Amelia Dimoldenberg

Good Mythical Morning

Hot Ones - First We Feast

I spent a day with - Anthony Padilla

RDCWorld

Sam and Colby

UNHhhh - WOWPresents

STREAMER OF THE YEAR

Kai Cenat – WINNER

Emiru

HasanAbi

Ironmouse

IShowSpeed

Ludwig

Quackity

tarik

Valkyrae

xQc

JUST CHATTING

Quackity — WINNER

HasanAbi

Kai Cenat

xQc

YourRAGE

VARIETY STREAMER

IShowSpeed – WINNER

Emiru

LIRIK

Ludwig

Valkyrae

BREAKOUT CREATOR

Dylan Mulvaney – WINNER

Alix Earle

Drew Afualo

Jake Shane • octopusslover8

Keith Lee

BREAKOUT STREAMER

Fanum – WINNER

Agent00

ExtraEmily

filian

Shylily

COLLABORATION

MrBeast, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson - Surprised he didn’t pick rock every time WINNER

albert_cancook, Chef Rush - Protein Burrito with The Big Man Chef Rush

Cleo Abram, Marques Brownlee - Quantum Computers, explained with MKBHD

Cooking With Lynja, Nick DiGiovanni - Japan Vlogs

Haley Kalil, Jared Leto - In this economy

CREATOR PRODUCT

PRIME - Logan Paul x KSI – WINNER

BÉIS - Shay Mitchell

CrunchLabs - Mark Rober

Feastables - MrBeast

POPFLEX - Blogilates

VTUBER

Gawr Gura – WINNER

filian

Ironmouse

Jaiden Animatio

ROLLING STONE SOUND OF THE YEAR

"Made You Look" • Meghan Trainor – WINNER

Area Codes" • Kaliii

"Boy’s a liar Pt. 2" • PinkPantheress, Ice Spice

"GOATED." • Armani White

"Here With Me" • d4vd

"In Ha Mood" • Ice Spice

"Players" • Coi Leray

"Pretty Girls Walk" • Big Boss Vette

"Unholy" • Sam Smith, Kim Petras

"What It Is" • Doechii

PODCAST

The Yard – WINNER

Call Her Daddy

H3 Podcast

IMPAULSIVE

On Purpose with Jay Shetty

COMPETITIVE GAMER

TenZ – WINNER

iiTzTimmy

Scump

tarik

Typical Gamer

GAMER

Dream – WINNER

Aphmau

Caylus

Markiplier

TommyInnit

Apart from the major names, noteworthy Streamy Awards winners included penguinz0 for Commentary, Jonas Brothers for the Crossover category, Ryan Trahan for First Person, Sam and Colby for Scripted, Wisdom Kaye for Fashion, and RDCWorld for Comedy.