"Our goal is to raise $100,000 for Water.org" - YouTuber Ryan Trahan announces the return of his popular Penny Challenge, fans react

On June 29, 2023, YouTuber Ryan Trahan took the internet by storm when he announced the return of his popular Penny Challenge. For those unaware, the content creator embarked on a charitable endeavor last year in which he traveled across America with only $0.01. His goal at the time was to meet with internet sensation Jimmy "MrBeast" and hand over the penny.

In a recent YouTube video, Ryan Trahan revealed that he was dropped off at an unspecified location in a "foreign country," adding that he had seven days to return to America.

Just like in his previous challenge, the Eagle Lake, Texas native had to live on one penny. He provided details about the main goal of this year's challenge, saying:

"This year, our goal is to raise $100,000 for Water.org. Every $5 we raise, helps us provide one person with lasting access to safe water or sanitation."

"This is going to be so much harder than last year" - Ryan Trahan announces Great Reset is still a part of this year's Penny Challenge

In the video titled, here we go again, Ryan Trahan stated that he was in an undisclosed location and had to return to America in a week. He then gave a brief overview of his challenge, saying:

"I just got dropped off in a foreign country that I'm not going to name right now, with nothing but this penny. And, I'm going to have to get back home to America in the next seven days. That's the challenge, that I'm going to do. Last year, I crossed America in 30 days to give MrBeast a penny. Went super well! We raised $1.4 million for Feeding America."

After sharing the objective for this year's Penny Challenge, the content creator went over various trophies based on donation amounts. He also announced the return of the Great Reset.

For context, this is an incentive for a $50,000 donation that requires Ryan Trahan to give up all of his profits and start over from $0.01:

"The donation trophies are mostly the same this year. But I added a couple. $1,000 gets you on the end screen of the video. $5,000 gets you a verbal thank you. $50,000 is still the Great Reset! However, for the price of the Great Reset plus a dollar, you can give me 24 hours of invincibility... from the Great Reset. This is going to be so much harder than last year. You'll see why, soon."

Additionally, Ryan Trahan mentioned that those who donate $100,000 will be able to share a 15 to 30-second promotional message. Calling it an "ad read," the YouTuber elaborated:

"This year, $100,000 basically gets you an ad read. Like, a plug. If there's anything you want to say, I'll give you 15 to 30 seconds, we'll share your message with the world. The only rule is, no links in the description. Anything that you want to promote, that is morally clean, we got you! Let's do it."

Fans react to Penny Challenge's return

Ryan Trahan's announcement went viral on Twitter, with MrBeast wondering what would happen if he donated $100,000:

MrBeast @MrBeast @RyanTrahan If I donate $100k do I get to reset you and have the plug? Also is there a limit to how many times I can do it? @RyanTrahan If I donate $100k do I get to reset you and have the plug? Also is there a limit to how many times I can do it? 😂

The 24-year-old YouTuber responded, saying:

The philanthropist claimed that Trahan would be "shilling mad" for Feastables:

MrBeast @MrBeast @RyanTrahan You’re gonna be shilling mad feastables this challenge @RyanTrahan You’re gonna be shilling mad feastables this challenge 😈

Here are some more pertinent reactions:

SB737 @SB_737 @RyanTrahan might have to do one of those great reset things again @RyanTrahan might have to do one of those great reset things again 😎😎

Dustin Ludke @theDunit13 @RyanTrahan can't wait for this. loved the series last year. Me and my son both think your videos are awesome. @RyanTrahan can't wait for this. loved the series last year. Me and my son both think your videos are awesome.

Connor Brogan @Constillate @RyanTrahan I love that 100k assumes that the Great Reset will only happen twice. @RyanTrahan I love that 100k assumes that the Great Reset will only happen twice. https://t.co/BHiTJGGhdT

Ryan Trahan launched his YouTube channel in 2013 and has since amassed over 12.8 million subscribers. His content consists of him completing various challenges, the most popular of which was spending 100 days in the metaverse.

Poll : 0 votes