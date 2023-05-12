What happened to CC Unit’s YouTube channel? YouTuber's channel terminated after accusing Chucky actor of being a pedophile

On May 12, 2023, YouTuber Creep Catching Unit, popularly known as CC Unit, garnered the internet's attention once again. For context, the California-based group made headlines after organizing a sting operation and accused Chucky actor Edward Gale of being a pedophile.

DramaAlert @DramaAlert



📸: FOX11 with local coverage. YouTuber @CC_Unit EXPOSED the actor who played 'Chucky' for trying to meet up with a MINOR for sex. #DramaAlert 📸: FOX11 with local coverage. YouTuber @CC_Unit EXPOSED the actor who played 'Chucky' for trying to meet up with a MINOR for sex. #DramaAlert📸: FOX11 with local coverage. https://t.co/ygvsXnh5YA

Earlier today, social media was flooded with reports claiming that CC Unit's YouTube channel had been deleted by the Google-owned platform. Twitter user @ThatUmbrella shared their thoughts on the situation and stated:

"YouTube deletes CC Unit after it allegedly catches a pedophile. Ed Gale, of Chucky fame. @TeamYouTube, why does exposing a child predator violates ToS (Terms of Service)?"

ThatUmbrellaGuy @ThatUmbrella



Ed Gale, of Chucky fame.



- why does exposing a child predator violates TOS? Youtube deletes CC Unit after it allegedly CATCHES A PEDOPHILE.Ed Gale, of Chucky fame. @TeamYouTube - why does exposing a child predator violates TOS? Youtube deletes CC Unit after it allegedly CATCHES A PEDOPHILE. Ed Gale, of Chucky fame. @TeamYouTube - why does exposing a child predator violates TOS? https://t.co/6896bKM6ZW

YouTube removes CC Unit's channel on grounds of "severe or repeated violations," online community reacts

On May 3, 2023, Creep Catching Unit gained traction after they accused Edward Gale of being a pedophile and alleged that the latter was attempting to meet up with a minor for s*x. The group shared a two-minute video on Twitter, which featured Gale appearing to confess to his crimes.

At the 30-second mark, the Chucky actor was heard saying:

"(YouTuber asks how old the minor was) 14. (YouTuber asks if Edward Gale asked the minor for her naked pictures) Yes. You will never find any chat, in my life, like this! (YouTuber asks Edward Gale if this was the only time he committed the crime) Yes."

CC UNIT @cc_unit

CC Exclusive new evidence to prove prior victims' history of grooming & abuse, police confession.



This video contains scenes contains police personnel and or arrest situations.

#arrestedgalenow Ed Gale UpdateCC Exclusive new evidence to prove prior victims' history of grooming & abuse, police confession.This video contains scenes contains police personnel and or arrest situations. Ed Gale Update🚨CC Exclusive new evidence to prove prior victims' history of grooming & abuse, police confession.This video contains scenes contains police personnel and or arrest situations.#arrestedgalenow https://t.co/B0YiInxkGs

The Creep Catching Unit's YouTube account was suspended nine days later, and the news quickly went viral online. In an Instagram post, the group showcased a screenshot of an email they received from the platform, which detailed:

"We have removed your channel from YouTube. We have reviewed your content and found severe or repeated violations of our Community Guidelines. Because of this, we have removed your channel from YouTube."

DramaAlert provided an update on the situation, claiming that the content creator will now switch platforms to Rumble:

DramaAlert @DramaAlert



They announced they will be moving to YouTube has deleted predator busters @cc_unit after they went viral for catching the ‘Chucky’ actor in a sting. #DramaAlert They announced they will be moving to @rumblevideo as a result. YouTube has deleted predator busters @cc_unit after they went viral for catching the ‘Chucky’ actor in a sting. #DramaAlert They announced they will be moving to @rumblevideo as a result. https://t.co/xYEYYecYXO

Twitter user @FaustianBurgle wondered why YouTube was removing predator-exposing channels:

Another community member claimed that YouTube took the same action against the person who exposed contentious personality EDP445:

@Betmeyourshoes speculated that CC Unit's channel was removed because YouTube does not condone witch-hunting:

zooNami3e @Betmeyourshoes @DramaAlert @KEEMSTAR @cc_unit @rumblevideo It’s because YouTube doesn’t condone witch hunting and these videos crate cults who harass caught pedos afterward. @DramaAlert @KEEMSTAR @cc_unit @rumblevideo It’s because YouTube doesn’t condone witch hunting and these videos crate cults who harass caught pedos afterward.

Here are some more relevant reactions:

Hikaru @HikaruOtaku2016 @Lamentation_D4d @DramaAlert @cc_unit It's because CCUnit doesn't really involve police....its the same reason why EDP445 got off...there basically clones of chris hanson @Lamentation_D4d @DramaAlert @cc_unit It's because CCUnit doesn't really involve police....its the same reason why EDP445 got off...there basically clones of chris hanson

Metro @m68k_ @DramaAlert @cc_unit @rumblevideo Hmm... Does paint a picture on what kind of people are working at YоuTubе. @DramaAlert @cc_unit @rumblevideo Hmm... Does paint a picture on what kind of people are working at YоuTubе.

YouTuber's channel on Rumble, as of May 12, 2023 (Image via Rumble)

At the time of writing, CC Unit's Rumble channel had over 2,000 followers, with their most recent video titled "Boba Man ARRESTED #158" garnering more than 6.42k views.

Poll : 0 votes