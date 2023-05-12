What happened to CC Unit’s YouTube channel? YouTuber's channel terminated after accusing Chucky actor of being a pedophile

On May 12, 2023, YouTuber Creep Catching Unit, popularly known as CC Unit, garnered the internet's attention once again. For context, the California-based group made headlines after organizing a sting operation and accused Chucky actor Edward Gale of being a pedophile.
"YouTube deletes CC Unit after it allegedly catches a pedophile. Ed Gale, of Chucky fame. @TeamYouTube, why does exposing a child predator violates ToS (Terms of Service)?"
On May 3, 2023, Creep Catching Unit gained traction after they accused Edward Gale of being a pedophile and alleged that the latter was attempting to meet up with a minor for s*x. The group shared a two-minute video on Twitter, which featured Gale appearing to confess to his crimes.
At the 30-second mark, the Chucky actor was heard saying:
"(YouTuber asks how old the minor was) 14. (YouTuber asks if Edward Gale asked the minor for her naked pictures) Yes. You will never find any chat, in my life, like this! (YouTuber asks Edward Gale if this was the only time he committed the crime) Yes."
The Creep Catching Unit's YouTube account was suspended nine days later, and the news quickly went viral online. In an Instagram post, the group showcased a screenshot of an email they received from the platform, which detailed:
"We have removed your channel from YouTube. We have reviewed your content and found severe or repeated violations of our Community Guidelines. Because of this, we have removed your channel from YouTube."
Another community member claimed that YouTube took the same action against the person who exposed contentious personality EDP445:
@Betmeyourshoes speculated that CC Unit's channel was removed because YouTube does not condone witch-hunting:
At the time of writing, CC Unit's Rumble channel had over 2,000 followers, with their most recent video titled "Boba Man ARRESTED #158" garnering more than 6.42k views.