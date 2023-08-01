"CEO, do what you've got to do" - Kai Cenat claims Dan Clancy could potentially unban IShowSpeed on Twitch

On August 1, 2023, Streamer of the Year Kai Cenat discussed his recent conversation with Twitch CEO Dan Clancy. According to Cenat, the first question he asked Clancy was whether YouTube sensation Darren "IShowSpeed" would be unbanned from Twitch. For context, IShowSpeed was indefinitely suspended from the Amazon-owned platform on December 12, 2021, after he appeared as a guest on Adin Ross' e-dating show.

While conversing with TikTok personality Ashaley "Ash Kash" on the show, the 18-year-old made some suggestive remarks. He said:

"Say, we're the last two people on Earth and we had to reproduce to make the world continue. Would you reproduce with me? (Ash Kash responds with a 'no') Who's going to stop me? Who's going to stop me?! If we (are) the last two people on Earth, who's going to stop me?! You're not stopping me! If we're the last two people on Earth, who's going to stop me?"

According to Cenat, Clancy "agreed" to reinstate IShowSpeed on Twitch:

"We sat down with the CEO. The first couple of questions I asked, 'Yo, we need Speed unbanned ASAP!' And, guess what that n***a said. 'I agree.' So, CEO, do what you've got to do. Okay? CEO, do what you've got to do!"

"I requested a lot of things, and hopefully, he fulfills some of them" - Kai Cenat talks about his interaction with Twitch CEO Dan Clancy

The conversation continued with Kai Cenat stating that he couldn't go into specifics about his conversation with Dan Clancy. He explained:

"I can't talk about a lot. I can't talk about s**t that's - chat, I ain't going to lie... this is my second time hitting up with Twitch. Okay? First time, it was, like, with the employees and staff members of Twitch at TwitchCon. Second time, was an actual dinner with the actual CEO."

The New Yorker added that he requested a "lot of things" from Twitch's CEO and expressed hope that some of them would be fulfilled:

"I requested a lot of things... and hopefully he fulfills some of them."

After joking that Clancy wanted to host the "fireworks war" next year, Cenat added:

"We discussed a lot of s**t and I'm not going to lie, bro, he sounds like he could do it. But, you never know until it's done. So, I'm not going to my hopes up and s**t like that. Nice, little dinner."

Fans react to the streamer's claims

Kai Cenat's claims that the Twitch CEO has agreed to unban IShowSpeed have gained quite a lot of attention on Twitter. Here's what netizens said:

Kai Cenat is among the most well-known Twitch streamers, whose popularity skyrocketed this year. At the time of writing, he was the most-watched English-speaking content creator, boasting 6,420,935 followers on his channel.