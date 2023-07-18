"He's just a great content creator" - Kai Cenat opens up about his friendship with IShowSpeed, calls latter his "little brother"

Twitch star Kai Cenat appeared as a guest on Speedy Morman's popular Complex series 360 With Speedy. During their conversation, the New Yorker opened up about his friendship with YouTube star Darren "IShowSpeed" and explained why he admired the latter. According to Cenat, IShowSpeed is a person who expresses curiosity and frequently seeks advice. He went on to say that Darren is like his "little brother."

Kai Cenat also said:

"He's just a great content creator. You know?"

Kai Cenat discusses his friendship and Rumble-exclusive show with IShowSpeed

The discussion began when Speedy Morman inquired about Kai Cenat's livestreaming contract with Twitch and Rumble. In response, the streamer clarified that he was not exclusively broadcasting on a platform. He does, however, co-host a show that is exclusive to Rumble, alongside IShowSpeed:

"I'm on Twitch. I don't have... I don't have, like, no exclusivity. I have a show that's exclusively on Rumble, with my boy Speed. IShowSpeed. Shout out to my boy Speed. We have a show on Rumble. I'm super blessed to even have that. It was a big move and we got that show on Rumble and I still stream on Twitch. Or, yeah, any streaming platform I want to."

At this point, Speedy Morman asked Cenat about his friendship with IShowSpeed. The Streamer of the Year said:

"He's like my little brother. With Speed, it's like... I like Speed because he's like, he's still experiencing things. Like, he's very young and he's going through things. He always asks people like, 'What should I do here? What should I do for this?'"

Timestamp: 39:45

After calling the Ohio-native a "great content creator," Kai Cenat added:

"He's just growing up and I'm seeing it with my eyes. And, to have a show with him, and for us to just have fun. Like, on a show, just doing a whole bunch of stuff. Like, we're about to go to Japan for an episode. Everybody just be out there. Just, you know, the IRL streaming and just making content. Like, it's a blessing."

Fans react to the streamer's sentiments

Twitter user @IShowReports shared the Twitch star's clip in which he discussed his friendship with IShowSpeed. Here's what the online community had to say:

IShowSpeed Reports @IShowReports “He’s like my Little Brother”



Kai Cenat speaks on his Friendship with Speed in his recent Interview with Complex🤞🏾

IShowSpeed Reports @IShowReports @Footy4our_dayz They did the show then they started doing Solo Streams and getting content for Vlogs at the same time, they were just hella busy gang

Kai Cenat is amongst the most-watched Twitch content creators in 2023. His popularity skyrocketed after he hosted a 30-day subathon called Mafiathon. At the time of writing, he has 6,153,361 followers and averages more than 80k viewers per stream.