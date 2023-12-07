"I'm not trolling" - Twitch and Kick streamer YourRAGE says N3on will "die" if he streams from the Bronx, New York

Twitch and Kick streamer Josh "YourRAGE" has made some shocking statements about controversial internet personality Ragnesh "N3on" or "Neon." During a recent livestream, YourRAGE reacted to a clip featuring Kick content creator Konvy, who was watching Neon's broadcast. Konvy said something about knowing people from New York.

YourRAGE paused the video and commented on its title, "Konvy Says If N3on Goes To New York, He Will Die," by saying:

"I'm not going to lie. Whatever he is about to say... this title, is facts. I'm not going to lie. This is facts. I'm not going to lie. I'm not even going to say why I said that, but this title is not cap."

The 25-year-old went on to say that if Neon livestreamed from the Bronx, New York, he would "die":

"If this n***a, N3on, goes to like the Bronx and streams, he will die! That n***a will die! Like, he will die. I'm not trolling. That n***a will die. He's not being alive, bruh. 'You really think so?' Bruh, the s**t n***a has been telling me, bruh, I don't think they're playing, bruh. I don't think they're joking, bruh."

"It's sad N3on did it to himself" - Fans react to YourRAGE saying that the controversial personality will "die" if he streams from the Bronx, New York

N3on's popularity skyrocketed this year, and he has since become one of Kick's most-watched IRL content creators. However, he has also gone viral several times in 2023 for contentious reasons. The streamer made headlines in August after he was allegedly assaulted and harassed by masked individuals in a video.

Fast forward to October, the 19-year-old became embroiled in a heated feud with Kick ambassador Adin Ross, who accused his girlfriend, Sam Frank, of cheating on him:

"I want motherf**kers to put it on god. I want people to really put it on god and tell me that she did not fly a guy out - she did not fly a guy out that night, in her hotel room, and sleep with him and f**k. Okay? And then, what I want is this... no, no, no! Yes, she did! 'Yo, exposed.' Yes."

As mentioned earlier, YourRAGE made some shocking remarks during a recent livestream, claiming that the Kick star would "die" if he broadcasted from the Bronx.

Numerous netizens have commented on the streamer's take, with X (formerly Twitter) user @AndymaasRobert writing:

Meanwhile, another community member believed that "no one would touch" the Indian-American personality:

User @Cai360y's comment received a lot of impressions. They said:

"It's sad N3on did it to himself, he is (not only) trolling but disrespecting everyone because he thinks since he has security no one can touch him."

On December 4, 2023, N3on and his girlfriend were allegedly robbed and attacked at gunpoint live on stream. The content creator also revealed a security footage camera from his phone to prove that the moment was not staged.