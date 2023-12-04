Esports & Gaming
  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • "Suck a d**k and die!" - Controversial Kick streamer N3on says collaborating with Crip Mac was "worst stream ever"

"Suck a d**k and die!" - Controversial Kick streamer N3on says collaborating with Crip Mac was "worst stream ever"

By Aarnesh Shrivastava
Modified Dec 04, 2023 04:57 GMT
N3on rants about Crip Mac (Image via N3on and Crip Mac/X)
N3on rants about Crip Mac (Image via N3on and Crip Mac/X)

Controversial Kick streamer Ragnesh "N3on," or "Neon," has once again garnered the internet's attention after ranting about American rapper Crip Mac. During a livestream on December 4, 2023, the content creator referred to the musician as a "weirdo," claiming that the collaboration was the "worst stream" he had hosted. He added:

"Damn, chat. Sadly, Crip Mac had to leave, man. It sucks, bro. Best collab ever, man. God d*mn. Crip Mac, my message to you - suck a d**k and die! F**k you. I couldn't say it to your face, but you're a weirdo, bro. Worst f**king stream I've ever done in my life, bro! Never again will I get with Crip Mac, bro. F**k Crip Mac! F**k Crip Mac and f**k what he stands for. Nah, man. Such a tough situation, bro. He's a weird a*s guy, bro."

After his Kick viewers told him to "chill," N3on remarked:

"'Bro, chill.' Do you think I give a f**k? Bro, no crip actually takes Crip Mac seriously. No one takes him that seriously, bro. He's a f**king loser, bro! Don't care. I said it. Suck my f**king d**ck, bro! Now we can actually have a normal stream. God d*mn, bro!"
youtube-cover

"N3on just a big joke" - Netizens react to the Kick streamer's explosive rant about Crip Mac

X (formerly Twitter) user @DramaAlert's post featuring N3on's explosive rant about Crip Mac garnered over 330.4k views in just a few hours. One netizen commented that the content creator was getting embroiled in a "fake beef":

One fan commented the streamer was getting into a "fake beef" (Image viaDrama Alert/X)
One fan commented the streamer was getting into a "fake beef" (Image viaDrama Alert/X)

Another viewer believed that the Indian-American personality's antics were "corny":

One netizen called the streamer's antics "corny" (Image via Drama Alert/X)
One netizen called the streamer's antics "corny" (Image via Drama Alert/X)

X user @GeekStarALX pondered whether the drama was "real or fake":

One fan wondered if the drama was "real or fake" (Image via Drama Alert/X)
One fan wondered if the drama was "real or fake" (Image via Drama Alert/X)

User @peashooter10163 chimed in on the Kick streamer's clip by writing:

"N3on just a big joke. Has been since day one of his career and always is. He's just as much of a joke and loser now as he was back then. Prove me wrong, I'll wait."
User @peashooter10163's comment (Image via Drama Alert/X)
User @peashooter10163's comment (Image via Drama Alert/X)

Some of the more pertinent fan reactions were along these lines:

Some more fan reactions from the social media platform (Image via Drama Alert/X)
Some more fan reactions from the social media platform (Image via Drama Alert/X)

N3on is one of the most-watched IRL streamers on Kick, having over 223k followers on his channel. He got into a dispute with Adin Ross in October after the latter accused his girlfriend, Sam Frank, of allegedly cheating.

Quick Links

Edited by Siddharth Satish
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...