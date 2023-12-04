"Suck a d**k and die!" - Controversial Kick streamer N3on says collaborating with Crip Mac was "worst stream ever"

Controversial Kick streamer Ragnesh "N3on," or "Neon," has once again garnered the internet's attention after ranting about American rapper Crip Mac. During a livestream on December 4, 2023, the content creator referred to the musician as a "weirdo," claiming that the collaboration was the "worst stream" he had hosted. He added:

"Damn, chat. Sadly, Crip Mac had to leave, man. It sucks, bro. Best collab ever, man. God d*mn. Crip Mac, my message to you - suck a d**k and die! F**k you. I couldn't say it to your face, but you're a weirdo, bro. Worst f**king stream I've ever done in my life, bro! Never again will I get with Crip Mac, bro. F**k Crip Mac! F**k Crip Mac and f**k what he stands for. Nah, man. Such a tough situation, bro. He's a weird a*s guy, bro."

After his Kick viewers told him to "chill," N3on remarked:

"'Bro, chill.' Do you think I give a f**k? Bro, no crip actually takes Crip Mac seriously. No one takes him that seriously, bro. He's a f**king loser, bro! Don't care. I said it. Suck my f**king d**ck, bro! Now we can actually have a normal stream. God d*mn, bro!"

"N3on just a big joke" - Netizens react to the Kick streamer's explosive rant about Crip Mac

X (formerly Twitter) user @DramaAlert's post featuring N3on's explosive rant about Crip Mac garnered over 330.4k views in just a few hours. One netizen commented that the content creator was getting embroiled in a "fake beef":

Another viewer believed that the Indian-American personality's antics were "corny":

X user @GeekStarALX pondered whether the drama was "real or fake":

User @peashooter10163 chimed in on the Kick streamer's clip by writing:

"N3on just a big joke. Has been since day one of his career and always is. He's just as much of a joke and loser now as he was back then. Prove me wrong, I'll wait."

Some of the more pertinent fan reactions were along these lines:

N3on is one of the most-watched IRL streamers on Kick, having over 223k followers on his channel. He got into a dispute with Adin Ross in October after the latter accused his girlfriend, Sam Frank, of allegedly cheating.