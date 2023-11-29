"You basically r*ped me" - N3on reveals he's suing Chrisean Rock's friend who allegedly assaulted him

Controversial internet personality Ragnesh "N3on," or "Neon," has revealed that he is suing Chrisean Rock's friend. During a recent Kick livestream, the content creator accused the latter of assaulting him, claiming that he received cuts on his neck and suffered a "second-degree concussion." N3on went on to say that he was suing Chrisean Rock's friend for "all" the money she has.

He said:

"I have to announce this. What's her name? I'm not going to say her name and give her attention. The tall Black girl with no t*ts and a fat a*s - I'm letting you know, I'm suing you right now. I'm suing you and my lawyers are going through it, and you're sued. Right after you did that to me in my neck and s**t, I had some cuts on my neck and I also had a second-degree concussion, and I was in the hospital. You're getting sued for all your money. You broke b**ch!"

The Indian-American streamer remarked that the individual "took his masculinity" and added:

"So, yeah, you're getting sued. So, let that be known. A lawsuit is coming in and it's going to be very good, and it's going to be... yep, it's going to be good! It is what it is. She is getting sued. She did some weird s**t to me and she tried DMing me and s**t. I don't give a f**k. She said it was a joke. It was not a joke. You took my masculinity. You basically r*ped me. So, I don't give a f**k! She's getting sued, chat."

"N3on will say anything for the stream" - Fans react to the Kick streamer saying he's suing Chrisean Rock's friend over alleged assault

Hundreds of netizens on X (formerly Twitter) have shared their thoughts on N3on's announcement of a lawsuit against Chrisean Rock's friend. User @vzrctd commented that they "don't blame" the 19-year-old for his decision:

@HPNnetwork stated that it would be an "easy win":

Meanwhile, X user @TweetsTrail weighed in on the Kick streamer's antics by writing:

"N3on will say anything for the stream."

Here are some more responses:

N3on is one of Kick's most popular IRL content creators and has 221,870 followers on his channel. He recently landed in hot water, as netizens accused him of view-botting his livestreams.