"This is so cringe" - N3on and Jackson O’Doherty doing Coke & Mentos challenge at Target leaves netizens infuriated

Kick streamer Ragnesh "N3on" recently collaborated with Australian YouTuber Jackson O'Doherty for an IRL livestream. A moment from the broadcast, during which the two were seen doing the Coke & Mentos challenge at a Target store, has gone viral on social media. While O'Doherty set up a couple of bottles of Coca-Cola, N3on looked around to make sure they wouldn't get into trouble.

Commenting on the situation, N3on said:

"Nice, now I'm associated with this s**t. Great, chat! Wait, this is bad, right? We don't give a f**k! He's just h*rny, chat. This is bad!"

O'Doherty then poured Mentos into a bottle of Diet Coke and a bottle of regular Coca-Cola to see which one produced the largest soda geyser. As expected, the beverage spilled all over the floor, with the YouTube prankster remarking:

"That one won (Jackson O'Doherty points at the regular Coca-Cola bottle) Stop! Stop! Clean up on Isle 12. I was really hoping... I wanted to see which one went higher. Where's the caps?"

Drama Alert shared a post featuring the pair's shenanigans on X (formerly Twitter), with hundreds of netizens weighing in. User @kakigaijin expressed their displeasure with the streamers' actions, writing:

"As someone who has worked in a supermarket in their teenage years, this is so cringe."

"Nobody should be giving these guys a second of attention" - Netizens slam N3on and Jackson O’Doherty for doing Coke & Mentos challenge in Target

Kick streamer N3on has become one of the most popular IRL content creators on the Stake-backed platform, attracting hundreds of thousands of viewers to his channel. He is also considered to be a contentious personality, having gone viral on numerous occasions.

During a collaboration with Adin Ross and Nico "Sneako" earlier this year, the 19-year-old went on a long tirade about TikToker Ali C. Lopez, calling them names and brutally insulting them.

As mentioned earlier, N3on teamed up with Jackson O'Doherty on November 14, 2023, and has gone viral yet again. Their shenanigans at Target were not well-received by netizens on X, with one viewer commenting that the streamers would do "everything for clout and attention":

Another netizen wondered if the pair asked for permission before undertaking the challenge:

Meanwhile, X user @thisbrowngeek pondered whether people enjoyed watching N3on and O'Doherty's content. They added:

"Do people tune in to watch this because they actually enjoy watching? Or is it a case of not being able to look away - like when you drive past a car wreck? Either way, nobody should be giving these guys a second of attention, nobody deserves it less."

Here are some more pertinent fan reactions:

Interestingly, YouTube star Darren "IShowSpeed" did something similar during a livestream on November 13, 2023, by attempting the "Coke and Condom" challenge.