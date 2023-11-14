"Pokimane would be the worst person to date" - Mizkif responds to fans asking if he's relationship with Twitch star

On November 13, 2023, Twitch star Imane "Pokimane" teamed up with Matthew "Mizkif" to announce the launch of her new venture—Myna Snacks. During their conversation, Mizkif's attention was drawn to the Moroccan-Canadian personality's Twitch chat, with fans inquiring if he was in a relationship with her. Claiming he wouldn't "dare" to date Imane, the One True King (OTK) co-founder said:

"'Are you guys dating?' I literally could never even dare remotely ever f**king thinking in my entire life to date her or talk to her. Because Pokimane would be the worst person to date because you can't even get a word in, without her butting in and talking the entire time."

"You want to be the attention h*e in the relationship" - Pokimane responds to Mizkif's take on dating her

The Twitch streamers' discussion continued, with Pokimane claiming to be like a "dancing monkey." After hearing Mizkif say that he was unable to speak while conversing with her, the 27-year-old jokingly remarked:

"I really am like a dancing monkey. Like, you'll never be bored. (Mizkif says he 'couldn't talk') I'm a f**king vibe! Sorry, you can't put up with it because you want to be the attention h*e in the relationship. That's why... I need to be that! And then, you can be in a relationship with someone who's tame."

Pokimane also explained why she thought Mizkif enjoyed appearing on her livestreams:

"I bet you love being on my stream because it... you know, you're like, exposed to more female audience."

The Austin, Texas-based personality was taken aback after hearing this and said:

"What the f**k? No, I don't give a f**k about that. I'm a WoW streamer! I don't care about women."

Timestamp: 00:50:35

A few moments later, Pokimane noticed her audience asking if she and Mizkif were a "couple." While she said no, the latter commented:

"I already went through this. Never could date Poki in my life. She doesn't shut the f**k up. She's messy and she makes businesses..."

Expressing her surprise at Mizkif's statements, the OfflineTV (OTV) co-founder exclaimed:

"Messy? You are literally in my home. It's not messy! What do you mean? Messy? Listen, you can say a lot of things. (But) Messy? Like, a little bit. But not right now!"

Fans react to the streamers' clip

The YouTube comments section was bustling with fans sharing their thoughts on the streamers' clip. Here's a snapshot of some notable ones:

Fans react to the streamers' clip (Image via MizWig/YouTube)

According to one viewer, Pokimane and Mikzif "really deserved each other." Meanwhile, another community member stated that they would watch a series about the content creators "just hanging around in a house."