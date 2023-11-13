Esports & Gaming

OTK Valorant Invitational: All teams and participants revealed

By Aarnesh Shrivastava
Modified Nov 13, 2023 06:38 GMT
All teams and participants revealed for OTK Valorant Invitational (Image via Sportskeeda)
All teams and participants revealed for OTK Valorant Invitational (Image via Sportskeeda)

Streamer organization One True King, popularly known as "OTK," have officially announced all the participants competing in their professional gaming tournament - OTK Valorant Invitational. The Austin, Texas-based collective announced their partnership with Riot Games on November 9, 2023, and revealed that the event will take place on Emily "Emiru's" channel on November 13, 2023, at 2 pm CST:

"OTK Valorant Invitational. A totally, very-serious sweaty content creator tournament hosted by Emiru (bronze btw), in partnership with Riot Games!"

In a series of social media posts on X (formerly Twitter), One True King revealed all the streamers and content creators that will take part in the tournament.

OTK Valorant Invitational: Every streamer participating in the gaming tournament

The 2023 OTK Valorant Invitational will feature eight teams led by some of the most well-known figures in the livestreaming industry. The following content creators will serve as team captains for the event:

  • Zack "Asmongold"
  • Thomas "Sykkuno"
  • Eric "Erobb221"
  • Nick "Nmplol"
  • EsfandTV
  • Tectone
  • Matthew "Mizkif"
  • Emily "ExtraEmily

We'll now look at the rosters for each team competing in the OTK Valorant Invitational:

Team Asmongold:

  1. Zack "Asmongold"
  2. Pierce "Graycen"
  3. Angrawrxd
  4. Wake Wilder
  5. Bean
Asmongold's team at the Valorant tournament (Image via X)
Team Sykkuno:

  1. Thomas "Sykkuno"
  2. "Ludwig" Ahgren
  3. Peter "PeterParkTV" Park
  4. Jake "Tuonto"
  5. Miyong "Kkatamina"
Sykkuno's team at the Valorant tournament (Image via X)
Team Erobb221:

  1. Eric "Erobb221"
  2. Ryan Higa
  3. Dareon
  4. PSP1G
  5. Moxy
Erobb221's team at the Valorant tournament (Image via X)
Team Nmplol:

  1. Nick "Nmplol"
  2. Imane "Pokimane"
  3. Russel
  4. Lucas "Buddha"
  5. Ahhhgabs
Nmplol's team at the Valorant tournament (Image via X)
Team EsfandTV:

  1. EsfandTV
  2. Rachell "Valkyrae"
  3. Josh Seki
  4. Phin
  5. Shoto
EsfandTV's team at the Valorant tournament (Image via X)
Team Tectone:

  1. Tectone
  2. Michael "Sonii"
  3. Yung Jeff
  4. Bryce "BryceUp"
  5. Wantep
Tectone's team at the Valorant tournament (Image via X)
Team Mizkif:

  1. Matthew "Mizkif"
  2. Leslie "Fuslie"
  3. vGumiho
  4. Hannah "Bnans"
  5. Janet "xChocoBars"
Mizkif's team at the Valorant tournament (Image via X)
Team ExtraEmily:

  1. Emily "ExtraEmily"
  2. William "Scarra"
  3. Sydney "Sydeon"
  4. Jeremy "Disguised Toast"
  5. Wojito
ExtraEmily's team at the Valorant tournament (Image via X)
In addition to the abovementioned 40 participants, prominent Twitch personalities Emiru, Daphne "39daph," and Kyedae will host the Valorant Invitational.

One True King, founded in 2020 by Asmongold, Mizkif, Rich Campbell, Tips Out, and EsfandTV, have established themselves as one of the most significant organizations in the content creation space. They are best known for organizing flagship events such as the Games Expo, The OTK Game Awards, and ELEVATED.

