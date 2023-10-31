"Things just don't work out" - Twitch streamer 39daph reveals she and Aceu have broken up, fans react

Popular Twitch streamer Daphne "39daph" took to X (formerly Twitter) on October 31, 2023, to announce that she and Brandon "Aceu" have broken up. The internet personalities have been dating since early 2021. They've also collaborated on livestreams on several occasions, whether it's to play games or to host IRL broadcasts.

In a social media post, 39daph revealed that the couple had split up because things did not "work out." She added:

"Me and Aceu broke up, sometimes things just don't work out. I'm glad I can be public and move on with it now."

"Hope you're doing okay" - Valkyrae, Peter Park, Bnans, and more streamers react to 39daph and Aceu's breakup

Twitch streamer 39daph's recent tweet in which she announced her breakup with Aceu (Image via X)

39daph's announcement started trending in the streaming community, with over 824 netizens sharing their thoughts. Several prominent content creators left heartfelt messages, with fellow streamer Macaiyla writing:

Twitch streamer and Tyler1's girlfriend, Macaiyla's, response (Image via X)

Celine "Starsmitten" was disheartened to learn about the Daphne and Brandon's breakup:

Starsmitten's response to the Twitch streamers' breakup (Image via X)

Angela "AriaSaki" responded with the following image:

Twitch streamer AriaSaki's response (Image via X)

YouTube Gaming star and 100 Thieves co-owner Rachell "Valkyrae," commented:

"(Sad face emoji) Hope you're doing okay, Daph!"

Valkyrae's social media post in response to the breakup news (Image via X)

Twitch streamer and Michael "Shroud's" girlfriend, Hannah "Bnans," wrote:

Twitch streamer Bnans responds to 39daph's tweet (Image via X)

X user @jiyuval_ did not want the update to be "real":

A netizen's comment on the content creator's recent update (Image via X)

Some of the more pertinent fan reactions were along these lines:

Some additional notable comments from the reaction thread (Image via X)

Aceu had not addressed his breakup with 39daph at the time of writing. It remains to be seen what he has to say.

39daph is a partnered Twitch streamer who is currently signed with United Talent Agency (UTA). She is best known for her art-focused content.

Additionally, 39daph is an avid gamer, having played titles such as Minecraft, MapleStory 2, Genshin Impact, Valorant, Apex Legends, and Baldur's Gate 3. She currently boasts 1,205,443 followers and averages over 4.7k viewers per stream.