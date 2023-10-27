"Videos have been extremely difficult to film" - SSSniperwolf announces that she is "stepping back" amid heated controversy

Contentious internet personality Alia "SSSniperwolf" recently announced on Instagram that she would be "taking a step back" amid her latest controversy. The YouTuber added that she would turn off comments on her social media and that she was focusing on her mental health, which had been on a "steep decline."

The content creator wrote:

"Please remember that, in spite of our differences, different opinions, mistakes, we all struggle to do the best we can and nobody is unaffected by hate, insecurity, and the pain it causes. I am taking a step back, reflecting, learning, turning off the comments for a bit, and focusing on my own mental health that has been on a steep decline the past year."

SSSniperwolf also stated that making videos had become "extremely difficult" in recent months. She explained:

"Videos have been extremely difficult to film the past few months, so thank you, for being patient with me. You never know what struggles people are going through, so please be kind and please try to remember I am human, and have feelings just like you."

"She is taking a step back because her channel is demonetized" - Fans react to SSSniperwolf's recent announcement

Expand Tweet

Drama Alert's tweet featuring SSSniperwolf's address has elicited hundreds of reactions. One netizen stated that the content creator was trying to avoid the spotlight:

@11Rasmus11 believed the YouTuber was "hiding" by announcing a hiatus (Image via DramaAlert/X)

Another fan compared Alia to Logan Paul, commenting:

Netizen's comments in which they compared YouTuber to Logan Paul (Image via DramaAlert/X)

One community member shared a GIF expressing skepticism about SSSniperwolf's announcement of her hiatus:

Expand Tweet

X user @ControversialOG's take garnered quite a lot of likes, as they speculated that the 31-year-old was taking a break because her YouTube channels had been demonetized. They remarked:

"LMAO, she is taking (a) step back because her channel is demonetized. Once YouTube re-enables monetization she will be back. She ain't fooling no one here, LMAO. She doesn't want to post on (the) channel that won’t make (a) penny."

@ControversialOG's comments were liked by hundreds of netizens (Image via DramaAlert/X)

Some of the more pertinent reactions were along these lines:

Some more fan reactions from the social media platform (Image via Drama Alert/X)

SSSniperwolf has been in the headlines since fellow YouTuber John "Jacksfilms" accused her of stalking and doxing him. Following a constant back-and-forth between the two personalities, YouTube intervened by temporarily demonetizing her channels.