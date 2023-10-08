"An absolute disgrace" - YouTuber Kavos claims Logan Paul reportedly offered to pay back 5 to 10% of losses suffered by CrytoZoo victims

On October 7, 2023, YouTuber Kavos took to X (formerly Twitter) to share information regarding Logan Paul's contentious cryptocurrency project, CryptoZoo. For those unaware, at the beginning of this year, YouTube investigator Stephen "Coffeezilla" uploaded a three-part series on Logan Paul's venture and called it the latter's "biggest scam."

Following massive public backlash, the influencer apologized and disclosed a "three-step plan" to compensate CryptoZoo victims. One of Paul's promises was that investors could "burn their base egg" for the mint price of 0.1 Eth. He went on to say that he intended to reimburse approximately $1.3 million:

"Essentially you're going to be able to burn your base egg or your base animal for the mint price. Which was 0.1 Eth or the equivalent in BNB. I am personally committing a thousand Eth to this, which is about $1.3 million right now, for players who want to get out."

However, nine months after the controversy, Logan Paul has yet to repay those who invested in CryptoZoo.

In a recent social media update, Kavos cited "reliable sources" who claimed that Paul's "best offer" to compensate CryptoZoo victims was to pay back 5 to 10% of their losses. He added:

"My reliable sources are telling me that Logan Paul's best offer was 5-10% of the losses suffered by the CryptoZoo victims. An absolute disgrace. So when you hear Logan saying he's trying to 'rectify' the situation, he's really trying to get away with it for as little as possible."

Kavos also claimed that Paul and his team attempted to have the case dismissed before presenting the latest offer:

"Before this 'offer,' Logan and his team tried to get the case dismissed. There is absolutely no accountability or sympathy for his actions. He is easily one of the biggest scumbags on the internet."

Fans react to claims made by YouTuber Kavos about Logan Paul's offer to reimburse CryptoZoo victims

Kavos' claims about Logan Paul's "best offer" to compensate CryptoZoo victims have received a lot of attention. Some netizens asked him to provide proof of what his "reliable sources" said:

Others, meanwhile, wanted Coffeezilla to make another video about Logan Paul:

According to X user @MrJaguar889, the "narrative" about the controversy gets "worse and worse" each time. They added:

"Seriously this narrative gets worse and worse each time. It's actually amazing how low he can sink. Every time you think, he can't get any lower, surprise, he can."

Here are some more fan reactions:

Logan Paul had not responded to Kavos' claims as of the time of writing. It is unclear when the 28-year-old will repay those who invested in his cryptocurrency project.