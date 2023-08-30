"Being faceless would be so nice" - Valkyrae shocked as female VTubers dominate streaming charts on YouTube

On August 30, 2023, YouTube Gaming star Rachell "Valkyrae" commented on being among the platform's top 10 most-watched female personalities. The streamer was surprised to see that she was the only American on the list, with Japanese VTubers largely dominating. She then said that she should have kickstarted her career as a virtual content creator.

Valkyrae said:

"I should have honestly - if I had a brain eight years ago, I think that (being a VTuber) would have been a fun route to go. Just being faceless would be so nice."

"I can never be a VTuber" - Valkyrae on being the only American non-VTuber among the top 10 most-watched streamers

On August 29, 2023, X user (formerly Twitter) @StreamsCharts shared a top 10 list of the most-watched female YouTube Gaming streamers. The top five spots were taken by prominent Japanese VTubers, with Valkyrae coming in sixth:

StreamsCharts tweet on August 29, 2023, showcasing the most-watched female YouTube Gaming streamers (Image via Twitter)

The 100 Thieves co-owner claimed to have discovered the statistics during a livestream earlier in the day. She commented on being one of the most-watched YouTube Gaming streamers, saying:

"I saw on Twitter there was this graph that said, 'Top female streamers,' of a certain week on YouTube. And, I'm like, in the middle. And, I'm the only one from America and everyone else is a VTuber."

The streamer expressed her surprise at VTubers dominating the platform, claiming that she, too, should have been a virtual content creator:

"And, I'm just thinking like, 'Bro!' I feel like I should have been a VTuber. Like, they're all VTubers! I was like, 'Where are the non-VTubers at on YouTube?' And also, I'm the only American one?"

However, she claimed that it was now "too late" for her to become a VTuber:

"It's too late for me. I can never be a VTuber."

A few moments later, fans pointed out that YouTube is not a streaming platform. In response, the 31-year-old remarked:

"'Well, YouTube isn't a streaming platform.' That's true. YouTube is a VOD platform, first. It's video on demand first."

Timestamp: 00:17:35

Fans react to the streamer's recent broadcast

Numerous fans were overjoyed by the YouTuber's recent livestream. Here's a snapshot of some pertinent reactions:

Fans discussing content creator's recent livestream (Image via Valkyrae/YouTube)

Valkyrae began her online career on Instagram, where she regularly posted gaming-related content. She then began broadcasting on Twitch and eventually signed an exclusive deal with YouTube. Her channel currently has over 3.95 million subscribers, with more than 517 million video views.