5 most watched female streamers on YouTube

In a space that has historically been male-dominated, female streamers are breaking barriers and paving the way for future generations of women to enter the world of gaming, content creation, and livestreaming. Over the years, popular platforms like Twitch, YouTube, and Facebook have seen an influx of streamers, a considerable number of which are women.

Hailing from diverse backgrounds, this new generation of female creators is a breath of fresh air, bringing with them innovative ideas, creative content, and diverse viewpoints that appeal to a broader audience, making the industry more inclusive and welcoming.

Apart from serving as role models and inspiring the next generation of YouTubers, female streamers are helping foster a more diverse and robust industry. They do this by actively proving they have a place in the space and that their voices and contributions are critical for the growth and success of the industry.

Tokoyami Towa, Valkyrae, and 3 more female YouTube streamers who have the most views

5) Tokoyami Towa

Tokoyami "Towa ch" is a Japanese virtual YouTuber or VTuber affiliated with Hololive Production, a talent agency for this genre of creators.

The most popular Vtuber from the company's fourth generation, Towa's virtual persona features a "demon from another world who is studying Japanese culture and language." Her playful and mischievous personality allows for some very entertaining moments on stream, which often feature her impressive singing as well.

Entertainment aside, Towa is an avid gamer who is mechanically gifted when it comes to FPS games. She is also widely recognized for her Minecraft, Apex Legends, and Genshin Impact streams. At the time of writing, Towa's YouTube channel has amassed over 1.21 million subscribers and over 174 million views in the three years she has been actively streaming.

4) Hakui Koyori

The next most-watched female streamer on YouTube is yet another VTuber from Hololive, Hakui "Koyori ch."

A member of the Secret Society holoX, Hololive's sixth generation of virtual content creators, Hakui's avatar is a schoolgirl who wears a white lab coat and glasses, which fits her role as the 'R&D' in charge of the group.

Koroyi mostly streams a variety of games on her channel, but she is also quite a versatile singer. Her impressive skill set and depth of talent have allowed her to earn 837K subscribers and over 150 million views in less than two years after her debut.

3) Valkyrae

Taking the third spot on this list is none other than former Twitch superstar Rachell "Valkyrae." The only non-Vtuber on the list, Rachel has consistently ranked among the top five most watched female streamers on the list regardless of the platform and has dominated YouTube ever since she made the switch from Twitch.

The 100 Thieves co-owner has been the most-watched female YouTuber since 2020 and currently boasts an impressive subscriber count of over 3.83 million subscribers and 354+ million views on her channel.

The 31-year-old streamer was ranked the fifth most watched female gamer across all platforms, and the third most watched YouTuber with 16.1 million hours, as per Stream Hatchet's annual report.

2) Sakura Miko

Sakura "Miko Ch" initially debuted as a standalone Vtuber for Hololive's parent organization, COVER Corp. She eventually became a member of "Hololive Generation 0," formerly known as "Hololive Affiliated Talents," a team solely comprised of Vtubers and streamers who joined outside the usual steps of recruitment.

Sakura's content features animated music videos, songs, dance videos, karaoke, and a plethora of gaming streams. The self-titled "elite gamer" is known for variety streams. Her energetic and upbeat personality have allowed her to become the third most watched female gamer across all platforms with 20.7 million hours watched.

1) Usada Pekora

A stalwart in the Vtuber community, Usada "Pekora Ch" is arguably the most popular Vtuber in the world at the moment. A member of Hololive's third generation, Hololive Fantasy, Usada is known for her unique sense of humor and her ability to turn even the most mundane tasks into entertaining content.

Like her fellow Hololive associates, Pekora's content dabbles in a variety of gaming streams, music, and dance-related content. Her YouTube channel boasts an impressive tally of over 2.17 million subscribers and 508+ million views, which she has amassed in just under four years.

Usada is the second most watched female streamer in the world, with a mind-numbing 23.3 million hours at the end of 2022. This has made her the most popular Vtuber at the moment and the most watched female livestreamer on YouTube.

