What did Uruha Rushia do to get kicked out of Hololive?

Hololive Productions, a virtual YouTuber (VTuber) agency owned by Japanese tech entertainment company Cover Corporation, recently terminated its membership of Uruha Rushia, one of the most influential members of the 3rd Generation.

Uruha Rushia was terminated by Cover Corporation, the parent company of the biggest VTuber group. According to reports, the VTuber leaked sensitive information, which resulted in her breaching the Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA) and termination of her membership.

Uruha Rushia breaches NDA

In her apology message, she talked about how exhausted and confused she was about the whole situation. Here is the official translation of the message from Uruha Rushia:

"I'm sorry for all of you really worried, I'm really exhausted both physically and mentally, and I'm still confused. My heart is shattered, but I wanted to tell everyone I'm sorry, but I'm really sorry. Let me tweet the apology first, and let me deliver it again at a later date.”

Later, she also released an apology video on the same and addressed the issue (translations provided):

Here are some of her words from the apology stream:

"I want to accept everyone's words, even if those are not truths, or even the complete opposite... I still want to properly accept everyone's words. I’ve got many things to say. I am really sorry. I’m very well aware of that. I am sorry for being sloppy. My words have been sloppy. Also, I haven't publicly announced my age yet, so I’d like it if you held back on talking badly towards me. "

Rushia had made efforts to clear her name in an earlier controversy and she did so by by leaking information to two YouTubers, KoreKore and Narukami, in a bid to prove her innocence on the matter. Rushia shared images of her location and Discord chat (which included chats with staff from Cover Corp) as evidence to prove that she lived alone.

KoreKore, in his livestream, shared the Discord chat, which contained personal info of other holomembers as well. This led to Rushia breaching Cover Corp's NDA and began an investigation into the matter.

