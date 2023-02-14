5 VTubers on YouTube to watch out for in 2023

Despite only being famous for the past three years, VTubers have already established themselves as mainstream YouTubers and content creators. As of 2023, there are hundreds of VTubers with millions of subscribers on the Google-owned platform, as there are on Twitch.

For those unfamiliar, of course, here is a rundown of what VTubing is - VTuber is a portmanteau of the words 'virtual' and 'YouTuber.' They are typically YouTubers who use computer-generated avatars to interact with fans. The avatars are animated and use the popular Japanese manga style.

This article will explore 5 such VTubers (on the red platform) who are growing at a rate of knots. Readers should note that the list isn't necessarily in the order of most subscribers.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the author.

Keep an eye out for Mori Calliope and these 4 other V-Tubers in 2023

1) Vox Akuma

To start the list, Vox Akuma is a name that people are starting to familiarize themselves with rather quickly. VTubers are typically female creators who don feminine avatars. Vox Akuma, however, is among the most popular male figures in the world of VTubing.

Vox Akuma is part of NIJISANJI EN's fourth wave, "Luxiem," along with Luca Kaneshiro, Shu Yamino, Ike Eveland, and Mysta Rias. He is the first member of NIJISANJI (English) to attain 1 million subscribers on YouTube (barely 7 months since his debut).

2) Kobo Kanaeru

Kobo Kanaeru is a Virtual YouTuber from Indonesia who is associated with hololive. She debuted as part of Hololive's Indonesian branch's third generation of VTubers, alongside Vestia Zeta and Kaela Kovalskia. Kobo Kanaeru's debut in March 2022 immediately gained a massive following. Her adorable English-friendly yet chaotic persona on her streams was an instant hit with viewers from all over the world.

Her popularity proliferated, and she quickly surpassed 1 million subscribers. It's been less than a year since her debut, and she's already on track to reach 2 million subscribers, which is a testament to her fans' affection for her. Kobo Kanaeru has proven to be a talented Virtual YouTuber who has captured the hearts of many with her captivating personality and entertaining streams.

3) Gawr Gura

On to more familiar names, perhaps the most familiar one - Gawr Gura. Gawr Gura is a female Virtual YouTuber who speaks English and is part of the hololive. She made her debut in 2020 as part of the first generation of hololive English, also known as "-Myth-," along with Ninomae Ina'nis, Takanashi Kiara, Watson Amelia, and Mori Calliope.

Gawr Gura is presently recognized as the most subscribed Virtual YouTuber globally, surpassing the likes of Kizuna AI, a pioneer in the industry, in 2021. As of February 2023, Gura boasts a subscriber base of over 4 million on the YouTube platform.

4) Mori Calliope

Mori Calliope, an English-speaking Virtual YouTuber, is associated with hololive as part of its inaugural generation of English (EN) branches of VTubers.

Throughout 2022, she accomplished several significant feats, including launching her debut full album and another EP, securing a major music deal with Universal, hosting one of the largest 3D live concerts in VTubing history, and capping it off with a highly acclaimed album under her label, SINDERELLA.

5) Hyakumantenbara Salome

Hyakumantenbara Salome entered the world of VTubing through the NIJISANJI organization in the middle of 2022, where she broke records as the quickest VTuber to achieve one million subscribers within just two weeks of debuting. Unlike her peers, Salome started as a solo creator and was not part of a "generation" from the outset.

Her inaugural stream was a hit, amassing 100K subscribers in only a few hours, setting the benchmark for the fastest NIJISANJI creator to do so. Despite speaking solely in Japanese, Salome's popularity has crossed borders, attracting a massive fan base outside of Japan.

