Hololive's Mori Calliope announces debut album "UnAlive" and fans are incredibly excited

Hololive’s resident rapper and reaper, Mori Calliope, will drop her debut album on March 21, 2022, right after her 3D concert debut. It’s huge news for the Hololive Vtuber, since she has nearly 2M followers on YouTube.
The album, titled “UnAlive,” will have 11 tracks. A number of prominent producers have reportedly teamed up together to create the album.
Hololive's Mori Calliope to drop 11-track album soon
A recent livestream featured the Vtuber talking about the album. She remarked about how it turned out, and said that she cannot wait for her fans to give it a listen.
“I hope you guys will like it when it comes out. I’m really excited to this album because I was listening to the whole master the other day and I was like ‘oh man, this is the best thing I’ve ever made'.”
The album will also feature another Vtuber artist, Gawr Gura, on the recently released track “Q,” which has nearly 2M listens on Spotify. It’s a bigger hit on YouTube, landing over 9M views. The streamer also announced a concert for the album on April 4, 2022.
There will also be a 3D concert, in which other content creators will get 3D reveals as well. Mori Calliope has some pretty big things on the horizon, and her fans, suffice to say, are incredibly excited.
Social media explodes with love for Hololive’s resident reaper
Other members of the Vtuber group came out to show love to her comrade, who received a reply in kind from Mori Calliope.
It was nothing but love from Mori Calliope's fanbase, who are eager to hear more music from the VTuber.
After seeing some of the art used in the tweet, several fans are hoping for a physical release.
Her fans came out in droves to support the reveal, and expressed that they cannot wait to listen to the album for themselves.
March 21, 2022 is the big date for the content creator, and her 3D concert will take place on April 4, 2022. It promises to be a huge event for Mori Calliope and her friends.
Having trouble beating your favorite game? Follow us on Twitter for easy guides, news and updates!