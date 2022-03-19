×
Create
Notifications

Hololive's Mori Calliope announces debut album "UnAlive" and fans are incredibly excited

Hololive&#039;s Mori Calliope has both a 3D concert and an album coming soon (Image via Sportskeeda)
Hololive's Mori Calliope has both a 3D concert and an album coming soon (Image via Sportskeeda)
Jason Parker
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Mar 19, 2022 09:20 PM IST
Feature

Hololive’s resident rapper and reaper, Mori Calliope, will drop her debut album on March 21, 2022, right after her 3D concert debut. It’s huge news for the Hololive Vtuber, since she has nearly 2M followers on YouTube.

The album, titled “UnAlive,” will have 11 tracks. A number of prominent producers have reportedly teamed up together to create the album.

☆*:.｡. MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT .｡.:*☆Calliope Mori’s 1st Full Album˚✧₊⁎『UnAlive』⁎⁺˳✧༚Releasing worldwide via streaming on March 21st, along with my very first 3D music video. Don’t miss it!#UnAlive https://t.co/wgxHZ4csb5

Hololive's Mori Calliope to drop 11-track album soon

A recent livestream featured the Vtuber talking about the album. She remarked about how it turned out, and said that she cannot wait for her fans to give it a listen.

“I hope you guys will like it when it comes out. I’m really excited to this album because I was listening to the whole master the other day and I was like ‘oh man, this is the best thing I’ve ever made'.”

The album will also feature another Vtuber artist, Gawr Gura, on the recently released track “Q,” which has nearly 2M listens on Spotify. It’s a bigger hit on YouTube, landing over 9M views. The streamer also announced a concert for the album on April 4, 2022.

There will also be a 3D concert, in which other content creators will get 3D reveals as well. Mori Calliope has some pretty big things on the horizon, and her fans, suffice to say, are incredibly excited.

Social media explodes with love for Hololive’s resident reaper

Other members of the Vtuber group came out to show love to her comrade, who received a reply in kind from Mori Calliope.

@moricalliope You've worked so so so hard calli I can't wait to see and hear everything unfold!!!! 😭💕💕💕💕💕💕💕 AHHHH
@ninomaeinanis Ina ｡ﾟ(ﾟ´ω`ﾟ)ﾟ｡ I love ya dude.Thanks for always cheering me on. Please enjoy priority access to the album ;}
@moricalliope IT'S CALLED UNALIVE CAUSE YOU'LL ONCE AGAIN KILL US WITH YOUR DROP DEAD GORGEOUS MUSIC😍😍
@kureijiollie Ollie I love you dude ♪( ´▽｀)
@moricalliope can you finally sleep now?
@moricalliope that's a pretty good rate compared to gacha rates haha
@kanauru probability: 20%

It was nothing but love from Mori Calliope's fanbase, who are eager to hear more music from the VTuber.

@moricalliope Aaaaah Im so excited for this 😊
@LichVtuber Thanks a lot Froot I’m honored really…! I hope you dig it! （^人^）
@moricalliope I. Am. So. Hype.
@moricalliope LES GOOOI look forward to listening to some more sick beats!!
@moricalliope YOOOOOOOOOOOO HOLY SHEEESH! LET'S GOOOOOOO https://t.co/XixtrEjrii

After seeing some of the art used in the tweet, several fans are hoping for a physical release.

@moricalliope Calli please. I need this as a physical release somehow. Take my money. This really is a HUGE W and I can't wait~! Thanks for all your hard work Calli! 🥰 https://t.co/9ELQ8zTTHG
@Ishkagal @moricalliope Seconded this. Please release it, even in digital (honestly I'd love to have this as my wallpaper). I love how Rei draws and this is ways too gorgeous to pass up.

Her fans came out in droves to support the reveal, and expressed that they cannot wait to listen to the album for themselves.

@moricalliope I'm so freaking excited for this Calli! We all know how hard you've been working on this and it's guaranteed to be a certified banger. Also the album art is amazing! https://t.co/yx4sbrLaS8
@moricalliope I love what I see and I can’t wait to listen to every single song multiple times and very excited to see the MV. Thank you Calliope for all of this and I know there’s more to come.
@moricalliope I'm so hyped for these! Can't wait to hear every song!
Also Read Article Continues below

March 21, 2022 is the big date for the content creator, and her 3D concert will take place on April 4, 2022. It promises to be a huge event for Mori Calliope and her friends.

Having trouble beating your favorite game? Follow us on Twitter for easy guides, news and updates!

Edited by Saman
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी