Hololive's Mori Calliope announces debut album "UnAlive" and fans are incredibly excited

Hololive’s resident rapper and reaper, Mori Calliope, will drop her debut album on March 21, 2022, right after her 3D concert debut. It’s huge news for the Hololive Vtuber, since she has nearly 2M followers on YouTube.

The album, titled “UnAlive,” will have 11 tracks. A number of prominent producers have reportedly teamed up together to create the album.

Hololive's Mori Calliope to drop 11-track album soon

A recent livestream featured the Vtuber talking about the album. She remarked about how it turned out, and said that she cannot wait for her fans to give it a listen.

“I hope you guys will like it when it comes out. I’m really excited to this album because I was listening to the whole master the other day and I was like ‘oh man, this is the best thing I’ve ever made'.”

The album will also feature another Vtuber artist, Gawr Gura, on the recently released track “Q,” which has nearly 2M listens on Spotify. It’s a bigger hit on YouTube, landing over 9M views. The streamer also announced a concert for the album on April 4, 2022.

There will also be a 3D concert, in which other content creators will get 3D reveals as well. Mori Calliope has some pretty big things on the horizon, and her fans, suffice to say, are incredibly excited.

Social media explodes with love for Hololive’s resident reaper

Other members of the Vtuber group came out to show love to her comrade, who received a reply in kind from Mori Calliope.

Ninomae Ina’nis🐙holoEN @ninomaeinanis AHHHH @moricalliope You've worked so so so hard calli I can't wait to see and hear everything unfold!!!!AHHHH @moricalliope You've worked so so so hard calli I can't wait to see and hear everything unfold!!!! 😭💕💕💕💕💕💕💕 AHHHH

Mori Calliope💀holoEN @moricalliope

Thanks for always cheering me on. Please enjoy priority access to the album ;} @ninomaeinanis Ina ｡ﾟ(ﾟ´ω`ﾟ)ﾟ｡ I love ya dude.Thanks for always cheering me on. Please enjoy priority access to the album ;} @ninomaeinanis Ina ｡ﾟ(ﾟ´ω`ﾟ)ﾟ｡ I love ya dude.Thanks for always cheering me on. Please enjoy priority access to the album ;}

Kureiji Ollie (オリー)🧟‍♀️@ホロライブID @kureijiollie @moricalliope IT'S CALLED UNALIVE CAUSE YOU'LL ONCE AGAIN KILL US WITH YOUR DROP DEAD GORGEOUS MUSIC @moricalliope IT'S CALLED UNALIVE CAUSE YOU'LL ONCE AGAIN KILL US WITH YOUR DROP DEAD GORGEOUS MUSIC😍😍

Kanauru @kanauru @moricalliope that's a pretty good rate compared to gacha rates haha @moricalliope that's a pretty good rate compared to gacha rates haha

It was nothing but love from Mori Calliope's fanbase, who are eager to hear more music from the VTuber.

Mori Calliope💀holoEN @moricalliope @LichVtuber Thanks a lot Froot I’m honored really…! I hope you dig it! （^人^） @LichVtuber Thanks a lot Froot I’m honored really…! I hope you dig it! （^人^）

Zentreya 🐉 VSHOJO @zentreya

I look forward to listening to some more sick beats!! @moricalliope LES GOOOI look forward to listening to some more sick beats!! @moricalliope LES GOOOI look forward to listening to some more sick beats!!

After seeing some of the art used in the tweet, several fans are hoping for a physical release.

Ishkagal #1 Doku Simp💀🐔 @Ishkagal @moricalliope Calli please. I need this as a physical release somehow. Take my money. This really is a HUGE W and I can't wait~! Thanks for all your hard work Calli! 🥰 @moricalliope Calli please. I need this as a physical release somehow. Take my money. This really is a HUGE W and I can't wait~! Thanks for all your hard work Calli! 🥰 https://t.co/9ELQ8zTTHG

Schermant Amberwood 🏆 @LeMinhDat100797 @Ishkagal @moricalliope Seconded this. Please release it, even in digital (honestly I'd love to have this as my wallpaper). I love how Rei draws and this is ways too gorgeous to pass up. @Ishkagal @moricalliope Seconded this. Please release it, even in digital (honestly I'd love to have this as my wallpaper). I love how Rei draws and this is ways too gorgeous to pass up.

Her fans came out in droves to support the reveal, and expressed that they cannot wait to listen to the album for themselves.

Nick S.💀 @NickSXVII @moricalliope I'm so freaking excited for this Calli! We all know how hard you've been working on this and it's guaranteed to be a certified banger. Also the album art is amazing! @moricalliope I'm so freaking excited for this Calli! We all know how hard you've been working on this and it's guaranteed to be a certified banger. Also the album art is amazing! https://t.co/yx4sbrLaS8

Rave💀 @Ravemst @moricalliope I love what I see and I can’t wait to listen to every single song multiple times and very excited to see the MV. Thank you Calliope for all of this and I know there’s more to come. @moricalliope I love what I see and I can’t wait to listen to every single song multiple times and very excited to see the MV. Thank you Calliope for all of this and I know there’s more to come.

March 21, 2022 is the big date for the content creator, and her 3D concert will take place on April 4, 2022. It promises to be a huge event for Mori Calliope and her friends.

