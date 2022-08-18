What is UTA? YouTube Gaming streamer Sykkuno joins global talent agency

The United Talent Agency, abbreviated as UTA, is a talent agency in California that represents a variety of artists. Sykkuno recently entered an increasing list of gaming content creators who have joined hands with the organization.

The company recently expanded its YouTube and Twitch streaming roster by adding a bunch of creators from the online gaming community. Big names apart from Sykkyno who recently joined UTA include Miyoung "Kkatamine," Lucas "Buddha" and Stranger Things superstar Grace "BlueFille," who has recently become a sensation in the streaming world with her Among Us and Valorant collaborations.

UTA was established in 1991 and has since acquired several other agencies to become a prominent brand in the entertainment industry. Big names such as Johnny Depp, M Night Shyamalan, Jim Carrey, Anderson Cooper and Harrison Ford have joined their ranks. The agency describes itself as:

"Represents world-ranked pro athletes and streaming talent, and helps form partnerships between prominent talent and global brands."

"For the fans, it pretty much has no real effect": Sykkuno clarifies his recent UTA move

Thomas "Sykkuno" is a popular streamer who currently creates content on YouTube for over 2.8 million subscribers. The variety streamer predominantly plays games but is especially famous for his collaborative streams with fellow content creators such as Pokimane, Disguised Toast and Valkyrae.

Sykkuno will be joining an already long list of streamers at UTA. A few well-known content creators who are already represented by the agency include Valkyrae, Fuslie, AriaSaki, AverageJonas, BrookeAB, Crimsix, Fanfan, FaZe Clan, Hafu, Hiko, Kyedae, LuluLuvely, Nickmercs and more.

In his most recent stream, Sykkuno clarified his position with regards to UTA before getting into a game of GTA RP. As chat congratulated him on his deal, he explained that the signing won't have any impact on the fans or fan interactions:

"So I signed with them. For the fans, it pretty much has no real affect, I mean it's not some thing..."

He also made sure there was no confusion regarding UTA, explaining that it is just an agency that will handle his sponsors and isn't a content group like Offline TV or OTK:

"I think a lot of people thought I joined OTV or something? Um, but it's not quite like that guys, they just help me get sponsors and stuff."

The streamer reiterated how the deal will have no direct effect on the audience and talked about how the decision will help him with content creation:

"I'll be honest, I just work with this person called Hannah. She does great, but as far as my stream goes it's not gonna affect you guys directly or change anything."

As soon as Sykkuno mentioned the name of his agent, the audience connected the dots. Apparently, the agent also represents his fellow streamers, including Valkyrae:

"Same agent as Rae? Yeah, I think it's the same agent for Rae, Poki[sic], a lot of my friends already, so you know, that's a thing."

Joining UTA will give the streamer more time to create content and as per its track record, Sykkuno seems to be in good hands. The organization was even inducted into Vanity Fair's 'New Establishment Hall of Fame' in 2010, and the New York Observer included it in a list of 'Hollywood's 7 Most Powerful Talent Agencies' in 2017.

