"Who told you to say this?" - Grace Van Dien gets mad at Sykkuno after the latter trolls her by naming her old movies

Thomas "Sykkuno" was at his mischievous best after trolling actress and streamer Grace Van Dien for her poor roles in earlier films. Grace is most famous for playing Chrissy Cunningham in the newly released Stranger Things Season 4.

The duo engaged in playful banter while streaming Valorant with other streamers such as Pokimane and xChocoBars. The 31-year-old American streamer playfully mentioned films in his recent stream to pull Grace's leg, to which the female actor replied by saying:

"Who told you to say this?"

Sykkuno pulls Grace's leg by bringing up her embarrassing past films

The group hopped on to a few games of Valorant last night. Both Sykkuno and Grace streamed on their respective platforms. The latter goes by the name BlueFille on her Twitch platform, where she has over 200K followers. However, the Dutch-American actress was on the receiving end of some playful jokes directed at her old films.

While streaming, Thomas was seen asking his chat to remind him of one of Grace's films to poke fun at her. After xChocoBars mentioned how she gets nightmares, the 31-year-old streamer jokingly added:

"Yeah same, that's why I watch nice movies like Army Dog or something you know...?"

Bemused and embarrassed, Grace responded by saying:

"Sykkuno, who told you to say this?

Sykkuno then went on to explain how he had watched the film, to which Grace replied by saying:

"No, you didn't... Who's gifting you subs to say that?"

(Timestamp: 3:39:06)

He later admitted that he was simply reading a list of her movies mentioned in comment on by one of his viewers. However, the leg-pulling did not stop there. Sykkuno went on to say:

"Hey guys, what's your favourite like Christmas special movie? Well, I saw this one movie called like Christmas Twister or something..."

Grace annoyingly responded by exclaiming:

"Stop it! I literally have like one line in those. I was 17!

He confessed that he had not watched any of the aforementioned films, and was just reading off what the chat was suggesting.

Fans react to the comical conversation

Fans found the entire interaction extremely funny. Some even commented on the synergy between the two, as this wasn't the first time the duo played together.

Here are some of the comments that were made under the clip that was shared on YouTube:

Fans react to the playful banter between the duo (Image via Shrimpkunno YouTube)

Thomas is presently a full-time YouTuber after announcing his departure from Twitch a couple of months ago. He was followed by other streamers such as Lily Pichu and Myth, who also made the switch recently.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far