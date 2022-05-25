"EDC was crazy"- xChocoBars reveals why she had been missing from social media for a while

Janet "xChocoBars" was at the Electric Daisy Carnival, better known as EDC, this past weekend. EDC is an electronic music festival held annually in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Over the course of the three-night festival, the streamer's social media presence was non-existent. She's back on Twitter and explained that the absence was due to her losing her phone on the first night of EDC.

LG xChocoBars @xChocoBars oh my god i'm home. EDC WAS CRAZY I LOST MY PHONE ON THE FIRST DAY AND I HAD TO GET A NEW ONE BUT I WAS LOCKED OUT OF MY SOCIALS CUZ OF 2FA oh my god i'm home. EDC WAS CRAZY I LOST MY PHONE ON THE FIRST DAY AND I HAD TO GET A NEW ONE BUT I WAS LOCKED OUT OF MY SOCIALS CUZ OF 2FA

xChocoBars explains her absence from social media

The Twitch streamer attended EDC over the past weekend. EDC is an electronic dance music festival held at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Like Coachella, many popular streamers were in attendance for the music festival.

Unlike other streamers, her presence on social media was non-existent over the the course of the three-day music festival. She posted a couple of photos before the first night of EDC, showing off her outfit before going dark.

She returned to Twitter early Tuesday morning, announcing that she had made it home, but lost her phone on the first night of the music festival.

"EDC was crazy..."

She stated that she got a new phone but it took a bit longer for her to get back on social media due to two-factor authentication.

Smartphones being stolen at music festivals is a very common occurrence. Fuslie, another Twitch streamer, recently had her phone stolen at Coachella a few weeks ago.

While xChocoBars didn't state that her phone was stolen, it is still a possibility that it happened without her knowledge. She could have misplaced it, but perhaps she will elaborate on the story further in a future stream.

Whatever the case was, she had to buy a replacement cell phone. She also has access to her social media accounts again, which can be a bit difficult if you don't have access to the device your two-factor authentication is set up with. The details of that process may also be something she further explains on stream.

Twitter welcomes back xChocoBars, reacts to her losing her phone

When a streamer who's typically active on social media suddenly goes silent, it can be a cause for concern for fans. Fans replied to her tweet to say they're glad that she simply lost her phone, rather than a more serious emergency.

Kimbo @Kimboo_93 @xChocoBars I was already wondering why there were no janjan posts and was a bit worried. Glad it was "just" your phone and not anything concerning your health or sth like that. Welcome back though 🥳 @xChocoBars I was already wondering why there were no janjan posts and was a bit worried. Glad it was "just" your phone and not anything concerning your health or sth like that. Welcome back though 🥳

Robin Bal @RageBallie



Hope you had fun and a great time!!



(And hopefully your phone data is safe ) @xChocoBars I was wondering!! Not like you to stay silent like thisHope you had fun and a great time!!(And hopefully your phone data is safe @xChocoBars I was wondering!! Not like you to stay silent like this 😁😁Hope you had fun and a great time!!(And hopefully your phone data is safe 😬)

Users also poked fun at Fuslie for having a similar situation happen to her at Coachella.

Podid @PoDiddy @xChocoBars First Leslie looses her cell phone at Coachella. Now you loose yours at EDC @xChocoBars First Leslie looses her cell phone at Coachella. Now you loose yours at EDC

Others noticed the common trend of people losing or having their phones stolen at music festivals and wondered what could be done to stop it.

Bearwolf @Bearwol41421112 @xChocoBars People always steal phones at these events and unlock phones @xChocoBars People always steal phones at these events and unlock phones

Tom @_TFarmer @xChocoBars Heard a lot of people lost phones honestly - I was super paranoid the entire time. Did you have a fav set you saw? @xChocoBars Heard a lot of people lost phones honestly - I was super paranoid the entire time. Did you have a fav set you saw?

RealMarkT2 @RealMarkT2 @xChocoBars How is this phone robber still robbing phones? Legit every event there are robbers robbing phones and still somehow no one have caught any of them? @xChocoBars How is this phone robber still robbing phones? Legit every event there are robbers robbing phones and still somehow no one have caught any of them?

Hopefully the streamer's data on her missing phone isn't compromised.

