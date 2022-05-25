"EDC was crazy"- xChocoBars reveals why she had been missing from social media for a while

Janet "xChocoBars" was at the Electric Daisy Carnival, better known as EDC, this past weekend. EDC is an electronic music festival held annually in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Over the course of the three-night festival, the streamer's social media presence was non-existent. She's back on Twitter and explained that the absence was due to her losing her phone on the first night of EDC.
xChocoBars explains her absence from social media
The Twitch streamer attended EDC over the past weekend. EDC is an electronic dance music festival held at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Like Coachella, many popular streamers were in attendance for the music festival.
Unlike other streamers, her presence on social media was non-existent over the the course of the three-day music festival. She posted a couple of photos before the first night of EDC, showing off her outfit before going dark.
She returned to Twitter early Tuesday morning, announcing that she had made it home, but lost her phone on the first night of the music festival.
"EDC was crazy..."
She stated that she got a new phone but it took a bit longer for her to get back on social media due to two-factor authentication.
Smartphones being stolen at music festivals is a very common occurrence. Fuslie, another Twitch streamer, recently had her phone stolen at Coachella a few weeks ago.
While xChocoBars didn't state that her phone was stolen, it is still a possibility that it happened without her knowledge. She could have misplaced it, but perhaps she will elaborate on the story further in a future stream.
Whatever the case was, she had to buy a replacement cell phone. She also has access to her social media accounts again, which can be a bit difficult if you don't have access to the device your two-factor authentication is set up with. The details of that process may also be something she further explains on stream.
Twitter welcomes back xChocoBars, reacts to her losing her phone
When a streamer who's typically active on social media suddenly goes silent, it can be a cause for concern for fans. Fans replied to her tweet to say they're glad that she simply lost her phone, rather than a more serious emergency.
Users also poked fun at Fuslie for having a similar situation happen to her at Coachella.
Others noticed the common trend of people losing or having their phones stolen at music festivals and wondered what could be done to stop it.
Hopefully the streamer's data on her missing phone isn't compromised.