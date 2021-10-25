Watch: Mike Tyson attends EDC music festival in Las Vegas with Insomniac CEO Pasquale Rotella

EDC (Electric Daisy Carnival) music festival was graced by the presence of Mike Tyson last night in Las Vegas. The boxing great was seen alongside Pasquale Rotella, CEO of Insomniac, the event production company best known for organizing EDC.

Tyson also made sure to entertain the fans who were asking for a picture with him, despite not being too thrilled about it.

Watch the former heavyweight champion let out a yawn while posing with fans at EDC:

EDC's flagship music festival takes place in Las Vegas and is usually held in May. However, due to vaccine mandates in Clark County, the event was rescheduled for 22-24 October in 2021. Last year, EDC was called off due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A host of top electronic music artists from around the world perform at EDC. Last night, the likes of Diplo, Martin Garrix, Deadmau5, and DJ Snake took to the stage. Popular rapper Lil Nas X also made a surprise appearance when Diplo was playing his set.

The EDC music festival fascinates Mike Tyson

In September 2019, Mike Tyson invited Pasquale Rotella to his Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson podcast. The duo spoke at length about their interest in dance music festivals, particularly EDC.

Tyson said his perception of EDC is deeper than what most people make of it. According to the 55-year-old, it's much more than "just people dancing" at the same place:

"It's more like a spiritual treat. That's how I perceive it... One day, I am looking at the people and I said 'Wow! This is an army. I don't like to lead this army. I don't like getting involved in this business'. This is power. This is more than just people dancing. It was like a political statement. It's power from every perspective that you know of. People from all parts of the world, so disenfranchised, and one time in life they become franchise and they never want to disenfranchise again. Imagine that. You could have the whole world doing that. How do you have the whole world doing that at the same time?"

Watch Rotella's appearance on Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson below:

Tyson, who last fought Roy Jones Jr. in an exhibition match, is now rumored to face Logan Paul in February next year.

