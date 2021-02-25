How many UFC stars have been on Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson?

Mike Tyson may have retired from Boxing, but he is very much active in the public sphere. The former heavyweight champion has stayed active through the entirety of his retirement.

Out of all the projects that Tyson has been a part of, the podcast Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson is arguably the most successful venture.

Premiered in January 2019, the popular podcast is co-hosted by Mike Tyson and former NFL player Eben Britton.

From musicians and rappers to boxers, the popular podcast has hosted celebrity figures from all walks of life in its 106 episodes spread across two seasons.

There is nothing more intriguing for hardcore MMA fans than listening to what their favorite fighters have to say. It is one of the reasons why podcasts like The Joe Rogan Experience and Believe You Me! are on the must-follow list of fight fans.

Mike Tyson and Eben Britton have hosted a number of UFC fighters and notable figures from the MMA community on Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson.

UFC fighters on Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson

The first UFC fighter to appear on Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson was the former UFC light heavyweight champion Rashad Evans. Rashad Appeared on the 17th episode of the podcast on 18th March 2019.

The podcast later hosted a slew of fighters including UFC champions Tyron Woodely, Henry Cejudo, Kamaru Usman and Cris Cyborg. Other notable fighters that registered their presence on the show are Francis NGannou and the Pettis brothers, Anthony and Sergio.

The most recent UFC fighters that graced the podcast are UFC Hall of Famer Tito Ortiz and former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt.

Other notable figures that also appeared on Hotboxin' are Khabib Nurmagomedov's manager Ali Abdelaziz and current senior vice president of Athlete health and performance for the UFC, Jeff Novitzky.

The scope of Mike Tyson's podcast is not limited to MMA or combat sports. Hence the podcast has hosted celebrities like Joey Diaz, Tyson Fury, Eminem and Snoop Dogg to name a few.