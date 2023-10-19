OTK Game Awards: Date, livestream link, categories, and more explored

Popular streamer organization One True King, also known as "OTK," has surprised the community by announcing a brand-new event. On October 19, 2023, the group released a two-minute video, which featured Chance "Sodapoppin," announcing the OTK Game Awards. As the name suggests, the event is an annual award ceremony in which numerous games will be honored in various categories.
This article will cover everything you need to know about the upcoming event.
Everything about OTK Game Awards 2023
Where to watch and livestream link
The One True King Game Awards will air on December 8, 2023. The in-person event will be held at WePlay Studios in Los Angeles, California. Viewers can also tune in to Sodapoppin's official Twitch channel to watch the live coverage.
An excerpt from their official website reads:
"Hosted by the unparalleled Sodapoppin, the OTK VGAs serve as a platform to spotlight the premier games, individuals, and brands within the Video Game and entertainment industry. Here, the best games are celebrated and championed by genuine gamers."
All nomination categories
The OTK Game Awards 2023 has 27 nominations across four main categories. These include Most Addictive, Indie Game of the Year, Content Creator of the Year, Game of the Year, and more.
Here is the complete list of all nominations in their respective categories:
1) General
- Best Music
- Best Visuals
- Best Mobile
- Best Esports Game
- Best Narrative
- Best Speedrunning Game
- Most Addictive
- Best Monetized Game
2) Indie
- Best Action
- Best Adventure
- Best Strategy
- Best Shooter
- Best Rogue-Like
- Best RPGs
- Indie Game of the Year
3) Best of the Best
- Game of the Year
- Stream Game of the Year
- Best Community
- Most Anticipated Game
- Content Creator of the Year
- Game that Changed the Games
- Gaming Moment of the Year
4) Genre
- Best Action
- Best Adventure
- Best Shooter
- Best RPGs
- Best Strategy
Readers can vote for their favorite games by visiting the event's official website.
What does the online community have to say about the announcement?
The gaming award ceremony's announcement has garnered quite a lot of traction on social media platforms such as X (formerly Twitter) and Reddit. Several netizens on the platform were ecstatic about the event.
Here's a snapshot of some pertinent reactions:
Here's what fans on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit had to say:
One True King was founded in 2020 by Zack "Asmongold," Matthew "Mizkif," Tips Out, EsfandTV, and Rich Campbell. They have since become a household name in the livestreaming industry. They even defeated OfflineTV (OTV) to win Best Content Organization at The Streamer Awards 2023.