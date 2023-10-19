OTK Game Awards: Date, livestream link, categories, and more explored

Popular streamer organization One True King, also known as "OTK," has surprised the community by announcing a brand-new event. On October 19, 2023, the group released a two-minute video, which featured Chance "Sodapoppin," announcing the OTK Game Awards. As the name suggests, the event is an annual award ceremony in which numerous games will be honored in various categories.

This article will cover everything you need to know about the upcoming event.

Everything about OTK Game Awards 2023

Where to watch and livestream link

Expand Tweet

The One True King Game Awards will air on December 8, 2023. The in-person event will be held at WePlay Studios in Los Angeles, California. Viewers can also tune in to Sodapoppin's official Twitch channel to watch the live coverage.

An excerpt from their official website reads:

"Hosted by the unparalleled Sodapoppin, the OTK VGAs serve as a platform to spotlight the premier games, individuals, and brands within the Video Game and entertainment industry. Here, the best games are celebrated and championed by genuine gamers."

All nomination categories

The OTK Game Awards 2023 has 27 nominations across four main categories. These include Most Addictive, Indie Game of the Year, Content Creator of the Year, Game of the Year, and more.

Here is the complete list of all nominations in their respective categories:

1) General

Best Music

Best Visuals

Best Mobile

Best Esports Game

Best Narrative

Best Speedrunning Game

Most Addictive

Best Monetized Game

2) Indie

Best Action

Best Adventure

Best Strategy

Best Shooter

Best Rogue-Like

Best RPGs

Indie Game of the Year

3) Best of the Best

Game of the Year

Stream Game of the Year

Best Community

Most Anticipated Game

Content Creator of the Year

Game that Changed the Games

Gaming Moment of the Year

4) Genre

Best Action

Best Adventure

Best Shooter

Best RPGs

Best Strategy

All nominations under their said categories at the One True King Game Awards 2023 (Image via OTKGameAwards/X)

Readers can vote for their favorite games by visiting the event's official website.

What does the online community have to say about the announcement?

The gaming award ceremony's announcement has garnered quite a lot of traction on social media platforms such as X (formerly Twitter) and Reddit. Several netizens on the platform were ecstatic about the event.

Here's a snapshot of some pertinent reactions:

Fans on X discussing the announcement (Image via X)

Here's what fans on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit had to say:

Comment byu/-eDgAR- from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/-eDgAR- from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/-eDgAR- from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

One True King was founded in 2020 by Zack "Asmongold," Matthew "Mizkif," Tips Out, EsfandTV, and Rich Campbell. They have since become a household name in the livestreaming industry. They even defeated OfflineTV (OTV) to win Best Content Organization at The Streamer Awards 2023.