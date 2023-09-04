"Because it was MrBeast" - Mizkif explains why OTK network joined Creator League, says he was happy to see "Minecraft kids" being upset

Twitch streamer Matthew "Mizkif" has explained why he and the One True King (OTK) network decided to join Creator League. For those unaware, it is an upcoming esports event promoted by Jimmy "MrBeast" in his most recent video titled, Lamborghini Vs Shredder. This tournament will feature several well-known internet personalities, including Darren "IShowSpeed," Nicholas "Sapnap," Bella Poarch, and others.

Earlier today (September 4, 2023), Mizkif disclosed that he and the OTK network joined Creator League because MrBeast is a part of it. He elaborated:

"I literally said yes because it was MrBeast, and I saw Speed and he's my favorite streamer. So, of course, I said yes. What kind of a question is that? Of course! Can you blame a guy, chat?"

Mizkif went on to say that he was amused to see "Minecraft kids" being upset because he was at the center stage of the event:

"It was so funny that I was on the front of it and I loved seeing all the Minecraft kids so upset. It made me so happy! When they were like... they were basically having panic attacks on the idea that I was front and center of it and they were so upset. I was laughing so hard at all of the..."

Redditors react to Mizkif explaining why he and the OTK network joined the MrBeast-affiliated Creator League

As mentioned earlier, MrBeast promoted Creator League in his most recent YouTube video. However, the event sparked controversy on September 3, 2023, when some X (formerly Twitter) users claimed that it was backed by NFTs (non-fungible tokens) and blockchain technology.

X user @Dexertonox wrote:

"The 'Creator League' NFT event was promoted on the newest MrBeast video, promising fans of creators they can pay to compete in a tournament to win '$300,000 in prizes.' IShowSpeed, Sapnap, OTK, Clix, OpTic Gaming, Vinnie Hacker, and Bella Poarch all have 'teams' in the event."

After the news went viral, renowned anime voice actor and Twitch streamer Connor "CDawgVA" announced his withdrawal from Creator League:

"Needless to say, with the current information available I'm planning on withdrawing. I was not told or made aware at any point that there was Blockchain technology and was only made aware of that information when the event went live. I was given assurances that it had nothing to do with NFT's. Given my vocal hatred of such tech, I would never agree to join had I known that."

Mizkif's explanation of why he and the OTK network joined Creator League was a hot topic of discussion on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. Here's what the community had to say:

Mizkif is a 28-year-old Twitch personality who is widely regarded as one of the most popular Just Chatting content creators. He joined the platform in 2015 and currently has 2,043,898 followers.