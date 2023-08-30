Mizkif explains why owning a $200,000 Audi R8 is an "absolute nightmare"

Twitch star Matthew "Mizkif" has opened up about his experience owning an Audi R8. In a YouTube Shorts clip titled, Regarding My $200,000 Sports Car, the Austin, Texas-based personality stated that maintaining the German car was an "absolute nightmare." He then recalled an incident where an intoxicated truck driver trashed the vehicle in a parking lot, resulting in massive repair costs.

The streamer added that he constantly worries about the car while driving on a bumpy road. He also revealed that he often anticipates someone scratching or keying it while it sits in a parking lot.

The content creator then joked that if his YouTube channel gets one million subscribers by the end of this year, he would get rid of the Audi R8 and replace it with a Ford Fiesta.

Mizkif discusses how he "wasted" $200,000 on an Audi R8

The minute-long video started with Mizkif claiming that he "wasted" $200,000 on an Audi R8. He elaborated:

"I wasted $200,000 on a supercar. Now, let me explain. I own an Audi R8 and while I love driving the car, it is an absolute nightmare to have."

He then described how a drunk truck driver wrecked his car, costing him $30,000 in repairs:

"One time - I left my Audi R8 in an arcade parking lot. And, a drunk truck driver rammed into the side of it and put a $30,000 hole in it. I wasn't even driving the car! The guy hit my car, while I was inside because he said, he thought I was probably an annoying White boy. And now, he's serving jail time."

The One True King (OTK) co-founder voiced other concerns about owning the expensive vehicle, stating:

"I also hate having to worry about every single bump in the road! Or, if I'm in a parking lot, someone is just going to key the cr*p out of my car."

The YouTube Shorts concluded with Mizkif saying:

"So, I've decided - if we hit one million subs in the next 90 days, I will get rid of my Audi R8 and buy myself a nice, brand-new Fiesta."

Fans react to the streamer's clip

Matthew's video has garnered quite a lot of traction, as several netizens shared their thoughts in the comments section. Here's what they had to say:

Fans discussing the streamer's clip (Image via MizkifYT/YouTube)

Mizkif is a prominent Twitch streamer best known for hosting Just Chatting broadcasts. He joined the Amazon-owned platform in 2015 and boasts over two million followers on his channel.