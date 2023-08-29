"This game is a solid 9" - Asmongold calls Armored Core 6's gameplay "phenomenal" after beating it for the first time

Twitch star Zack "Asmongold" beat Armored Core 6 for the first time during a livestream on August 28, 2023. As the credits for the FromSoftware-developed title rolled, the content creator took the opportunity to review it and gave it an overall score. Calling his first playthrough "fun and awesome," Asmongold asserted that he did not care about the story since the gameplay was "phenomenal."

He said:

"So... this s**t was fun! Like yeah, this s**t was f**king fun! This was awesome! Like, I know some people are like, 'Oh, what about the story?' I don't give a f**k about that, man! Blowing s**t up with a god d*mn tank felt good as hell. The weapons felt really good. The gameplay was phenomenal! It was incredible!

Asmongold eventually rated the mech game a 9/10 and added:

"So, yeah... I think this game is a solid 9! And, you know what? if you're a mech fan, I think it's at least a 9.5."

Asmongold explains what aspects of the game he did not like after rating Armored Core 6 a 9/10

Asmongold continued his review and explained which aspects of Armored Core 6 he did not like. He said:

"There were things I didn't like. Okay? Not everything I liked. For example - I didn't like how many things you had to have a mental note of, and avoid in a mental timer. I wish there were more things that occurred on-screen to avoid versus off-screen missiles that came off and then, like... boom, b**ch! Right? I was not a fan of that. Didn't like that."

The One True King (OTK) co-founder voiced his displeasure with the Balteus boss fight, saying:

"Balteus was pretty bad that way. You know, it's not hard to learn, right? But, it's still something that doesn't feel good to overcome. If that makes sense. No, it's not a skill issue. What do you mean? I just beat the whole game! It's whatever. But, like, I'm just saying - I would've... it would feel more fulfilling."

Timestamp: 07:54:35

Asmongold opined on why people considered Balteus to be a challenging encounter:

"I can see why a lot of people were upset about Balteus. He was a hard boss. Absolutely! I think the reason why it's a hard boss is - you have to play it super aggressively or you have to... you have to break down the shields so many times."

The 32-year-old also commented on the Sea Spider boss, during which he almost rage-quit the game in frustration:

"Sea Spider was a real f**king headache! It was really hard for me to beat and, obviously, after I changed my build, it was no problem. I feel like it would be nice if there was... it felt like it was such a jump-up in difficulty, right?"

Fans react to Asmongold beating Armored Core 6 for the first time

The YouTube comments section featured over 145 reactions. Here's a snapshot of some notable ones:

YouTube community discussing the streamer beating Armored Core 6 (Image via Asmongold Clips/YouTube)

One viewer stated that Armored Core 6's "true campaign" begins in New Game++ (NG++). Meanwhile, another community member believed that the FromSoftware-developed title is a strong Game of the Year contender.