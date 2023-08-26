"I don't know what killed me" - Asmongold gets frustrated and rage quits Armored Core 6 after hours of fighting Sea Spider boss

Armored Core 6 is certainly a challenging title and recently caused Zack “Asmongold” to rage quit. The co-owner of OTK has been streaming a great deal of the FromSoftware mecha over the last few days. However, when he got to Sea Spider boss, it wound up demolishing him for well over four hours.

This caused the streamer to end his broadcast in frustration, not understanding why the boss was defeating him so soundly.

Though his audience attempted to help, Asmongold was routed throughout the stream by the difficult Armored Core 6 boss. The Sea Spider can be frustrating, as was proven by Zack’s disappointment when he failed to defeat the foe in a recent livestream.

"I don't know what killed me."

Asmongold spends 4 hours fighting Armored Core 6’s Sea Spider boss and rage quits

(Clip begins at 9:57:08)

The frustration began to really be visible on Asmongold’s face around the nine-hour mark of his recent livestream. The vast majority of the 10-hour stream was focused on this latest masterpiece from FromSoftware.

“Same attack has been killing me for four hours. I might do like one or two more than I’m done.”

Admittedly, the Sea Spider boss is one of the hardest fights in all of Armored Core 6. It’s incredibly aggressive and its attacks are hard to overcome. After many more attempts, Asmongold found he could not beat the C-Weapon SEA SPIDER that evening.

“Just can’t f**kin see s**t, I’m done. I don’t even know what killed me. I have no idea what f**kin killed me.”

The OTK co-founder was clearly frustrated by this boss defeating him repeatedly. It is an aggressive, fast-moving boss. Though he got fairly close, he couldn’t overcome the final phase of the boss fight.

“I don’t even know what it was. Oh my f**kin god, I don’t even know what it was. I’ll try tomorrow. Maybe. I don’t know. I’m going to sleep. I’m so tired. I’m gonna go to bed.”

(Clip begins at 4:29:13)

However, it appears he finally got past the boss, as he progressed beyond it in his current livestream on August 26, 2023.

YouTube reacts to Asmongold’s Armored Core 6 rage quit

Viewers found joy in the streamer's frustration (Image via Asmongold Clips/YouTube)

The comments on Asmongold’s YouTube account were not kind to the streamer. They pointed out that despite saying he wanted to figure it out on his own, he kept doing the same thing that wasn’t working. They would highlight Zack’s experiences in the Dark Souls games, saying that sort of thing doesn’t work in Armored Core 6.

Commenters found a great deal of amusement in Zack refusing to change his strategy (Image via YouTube)

Other commenters were enjoying the frustration of the streamer. They were glad that, once again, a FromSoft game wound up making Zack angry in such a manner. Some enjoyed watching others become upset at how the streamer played the game, finding a sense of Schadenfreude - or pleasure in someone else’s misfortune - in the whole affair.

Even though many were banned, they didn't stop mocking the streamer (Image via YouTube)

Quite a few users were apparently banned during this stream for a variety of reasons. It was likely due to people mocking the streamer for his gameplay. It didn’t seem to upset anyone who was banned, however. Others would just mock Zack’s gameplay strategy, which was to just do the same thing over and over.

Asmongold continues to stream Armored Core 6. As of this morning, he was still grinding through the game live on his secondary account, zackrawrrr.